The Ministry of Health initiates days of cochlear implants

by admin
Health

The Ministry of Public Health reported that from this Monday, April 17, 2023, the days of surgeries for the placement of cochlear implants will begin, which will help improve the quality of life of children with hearing loss. The surgeries will be at the Dr. Francisco de Icaza Bustamante Children’s Hospital (HFIB).

The devices are internal and external.

The document explains that cochlear implants are electronic devices that help to give a sensation of sound to the person with severe hearing problems. The implants go around the affected parts of the ear and directly stimulate the auditory nerve.

In addition, he says that the implants have two devices, one internal and one external. The internal one is placed by surgery and the external one behind the ear.

The first phase of the surgical days will be from April 17 to 21 at the HFIB facilities. Due to the complexity of the interventions, it is planned to perform two to three surgeries per day.

“The patients who will benefit from these surgeries are between one and five years old. They have previously been evaluated by otolaryngology and audiology specialists at the health home, ”she adds.

The text also points out that the diagnoses presented by the little ones are pre-lingual and post-lingual, that is, they have lost their hearing without acquiring language or they have lost their hearing, but have already acquired language.

A cochlear implant, which includes surgery and devices, has an approximate value of 35 thousand dollars in private health units. In this opportunity, the service will be free. /scoops ec

