The Ministry of Interior launches an investigation into the management imbalances of the Taza group

Media sources revealed that a committee from the General Inspectorate of the Ministry of the Interior is examining several violations in the financial and administrative management of the Taza group, which is headed by a parliamentary representative. The investigations include works deals and demand bonds, which sources reported that the latter requested to be released to some companies.

According to Al-Akhbar newspaper, the open files include a review of many projects that were implemented, as the committee directed inquiries to business owners about the source of materials and mechanisms used in the works.

In a related context, the leader of the group, “A.M.”, is facing investigations regarding his violation of the law regarding building violations without a license, and in the event that the removal procedure is activated by the regional worker, Mustafa Al-Muazza, the aforementioned parliamentarian may face a decision to be removed from the leadership of the group due to legal violations.

On the other hand, the latter had a previous file related to building violations without a license and running a private school without complying with the necessary licenses. It appears that a previous report from the Interior Inspectorate indicated that he committed these violations.

It should be noted that “those isolated” can resort to court to challenge isolation decisions under Article 64 of the Communities Organic Law.

Reports indicated that parliamentarian A.M. is facing new charges, as the General Inspectorate Committee of the Ministry of Interior revealed multiple violations in his management of the group in Taza. Among these violations are the construction of a mosque without a permit, and construction violations that include building a home for mothers and children without the necessary permits.

Reports showed that the parliamentarian had begun building the mosque in April 2016 without obtaining a license, and no restraining measures were taken against him by the Speaker of the Council. Violations were also observed in the construction of the mother and child home in the hospital without the necessary license and without the approval of the competent authorities.

In another context, the latter began building residential retail without a license on February 23, 2018, which is a violation of the laws. Reports also indicated that this project had been reviewed in two previous inspection reports related to excavation without a license, and a generalization was made regarding these violations. .

Article 64 of the Communities Organic Law stipulates that if a member of the council commits acts that harm the ethics of a public facility, he is required to provide written explanations, and if he does not provide explanations within a specified period, the regional local authorities can take measures to remove him.

