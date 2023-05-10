Home » The Ministry of Interior stopped the deputy head of the Al-Majaz Palace in Tangier
The Ministry of Interior stopped the deputy head of the Al-Majaz Palace in Tangier

The Ministry of Interior stopped the deputy head of the Al-Majaz Palace in Tangier
Electronic Science – Tangiers

The Ministry of the Interior issued a decision to suspend one of the vice-presidents of the Qasr al-Majaz community in the province of Fahs, Anjara, on the outskirts of Tangier, from exercising his duties, on the grounds of his involvement in imbalances and violations related to the management of the group.

Informed sources confirmed that, today, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the concerned collective counselor received a notice from the Ministry of Interior to suspend him from exercising his duties in the Al-Majaz Palace Community, and the Environmental Support Group, until a decision is made on the dismissal request that I submitted in accordance with Article 64 of the Organizational Law. For territorial communities 113.14.

The decision to arrest, according to the same sources, comes because this consultant issued an official document and signed it without authorization, in addition to a set of imbalances and violations that were identified, on top of which is Ma’ni’s exploitation of his position to bring support to an association that he runs, which is considered a conflict of interest.

