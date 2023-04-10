Zhao Jie, all-media reporter of the Rule of Law Daily

On April 10, the Ministry of Justice held a mobilization and deployment meeting to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Ruan Chengfa, head of the twenty-fifth steering group of the Central Committee, attended the meeting to guide and give a speech, and He Rong, secretary of the party group and minister of the Ministry, made a mobilization speech.

He Rong emphasized that it is necessary to study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, earnestly unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely implement the “two maintenances” into practical work . It is necessary to accurately grasp the general requirements, basic tasks and specific goals of theme education to ensure high-standard and high-quality development. It is necessary to vigorously strengthen political construction, implement the political responsibility of comprehensively and strictly controlling the party and the police, and resolutely eliminate the influence of the virus. It is necessary to deepen theoretical study and improve theoretical literacy in the process of deepening study and careful practice; benchmarking against the strategic deployment made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on the implementation of major issues in comprehensively governing the country according to law and outstanding issues that restrict the development of judicial administration, conduct in-depth investigations and studies Consolidate and deepen the achievements of the education and rectification of the political and legal team, review the problems in a package, make a list, and comprehensively rectify and rectify; promote the establishment of rules and systems, strengthen the implementation of the system, and promote the realization of normal and long-term effects. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, strengthen supervision and guidance, combine reality and make overall plans to ensure that the theme education achieves solid results.

Ruan Chengfa put forward requirements for earnestly implementing the various tasks of thematic education, emphasizing the need to adhere to the combination of goal guidance and problem orientation, and promote the implementation from five aspects: improving political standing, grasping general requirements, focusing on fundamental tasks, keeping a close eye on specific goals, and penetrating key measures , At the same time, we will do a good job in team education and rectification, and successfully complete various tasks of theme education.

All members of the 25th Central Steering Group, members of the Party Leadership Group of the Ministry of Justice, all members of the Ministry’s Theme Education Leading Group and Office, the Secretariat of the Central Office of Governance by Law, the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team stationed at the Ministry, and Party members and cadres above the director level of the Ministry’s agencies, directly affiliated units in Beijing Members of the leadership team and representatives of retired cadres attended the meeting at the main venue. Middle-level and above cadres of directly affiliated units outside Beijing participated in the branch meeting.