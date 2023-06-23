The Ministry of Labor delivered toolkits to graduates of various courses in Concepción

The Minister of Labor, Carla Bacigalupo, carried out a series of activities in Concepción this week, including the delivery of certificates to 37 young people who were trained in a dual modality that the state entity carried out jointly with the National Cement Industry.

At the Vallemí INC industrial plant, the certificates and tool kits were delivered to the graduates who were trained for two years in Industrial Electricity, Industrial Electronics, Industrial Mechanics and Automotive Mechanics. Some are already working at the state plant.

In addition, they indicated that the dual training model is a teaching modality that is based on a combined training regime of 70% practice in companies and 30% theoretical classes in the National Professional Promotion Service, according to a curricular plan.

In Horqueta, the first SNPP training center was inaugurated, with a Welding school, where courses in various trades will be taught to the residents to take advantage of job opportunities that arise either in Horqueta and other districts in the north of the country.

In the capital of Concepción, there were 250 graduates in electricity, plumbing, bakery, sales and other specialties, they received tool kits to carry out their own ventures. Among the people who completed their training, 135 women are northern women.

