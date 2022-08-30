core reading

The map is the most important form of national territory, reflecting the scope of the country’s sovereignty, with serious political, strict scientific and strict legality. In recent years, map content has become more and more abundant, updated faster and faster, and its application fields have become wider and wider, and it has become an essential tool for people’s daily life. At the same time, my country’s legal system of surveying, mapping and geographic information has been continuously improved, and map management has been brought into the track of legalization and standardization.

With the general improvement of the national territory awareness of the whole people, the standardized use of maps has increasingly become a conscious action of the whole society.

August 29 this year is the 19th National Surveying and Mapping Law Publicity Day. The main event of the 2022 Surveying and Mapping Law Publicity Day and National Territory Awareness Publicity Week was held in Beijing on the 29th. The theme of this year’s activity week is “standard use of maps, nothing can be wrong”.

A total of 646 standard maps and reference maps of the 2022 edition were released at the event site. Among them, there are 20 standard maps, including 6 Chinese maps of China, 14 English maps of China, and 626 reference maps.

Why publish a standard map? How to get the correct map? What is the significance of publishing standard maps for raising the national map awareness of the whole people? Reporter conducted an interview.

Increase the effective supply of standard maps to better meet the needs of the public

Maps are graphics or images that represent the names, shapes, sizes, spatial locations and attributes of natural and socio-economic elements on paper, the Internet and other carriers, including paper maps, electronic maps, Internet maps, and maps attached to various Maps on products and other representations.

The national territory is the territory in which a country exercises its sovereignty and jurisdiction, and is a symbol of national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The map is the most important form of national territory, reflecting the scope of the country’s sovereignty, with serious political, strict scientific and strict legality.

From driving navigation to travel planning, from food ordering to information inquiries, from production to life, online to offline, maps are becoming more and more abundant in content, faster in updating, and wider in application fields, which has become a daily necessity for people. prepared tools. The average daily location service requests for major Internet map services in China exceed 100 billion times.

However, with the increase in the use of various types of maps, “problem maps” such as wrong drawing of national borders and omission of important islands in my country have appeared. Benefit. Data show that in 2021, a total of 18,000 Internet “problem maps” will be discovered nationwide.

The relevant person in charge of the Geographic Information Management Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources said that in the Internet age, once a “problem map” appears, it spreads quickly, has a wide range and has a great impact. In order to meet the needs of the public and curb the emergence of “problem maps”. At the same time, publishing standard maps and providing authoritative and accurate non-profit map services will help improve the public’s ability to identify “problem maps” and enhance the national map awareness of the whole people.

The standard map is compiled according to the national border drawing standards of China and other countries in the world. It can be used for news and publicity pictures, illustrations of books and newspapers, background pictures for advertisement display, base maps for handicraft design, etc. It can also be used as a reference base map for compiling public maps. The public can browse and download standard maps for free. When using the standard maps directly, they need to mark the map approval number. Reference maps are provided by local natural resource authorities and included in the standard map service system according to the systematization, practicability, and current situation of the map content.

Up to now, the standard map service system of the Ministry of Natural Resources can provide 359 standard maps, 4 sets of self-help mapping base maps, and 803 reference maps. All provincial-level regions have opened standard map services, providing a total of 9,860 standard maps, and a total of 11,022 standard and reference maps nationwide.

Map management has been brought into the track of legalization and standardization, and the supervision and daily inspection of maps has been continuously strengthened

At present, users can browse and download standard maps for free through the official website of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the standard map service system of the national geographic information public service platform “Tian Tu”, and make personalized maps online. Changes to map content editing (including zooming in, zooming out, and cropping) need to be submitted to the competent department of natural resources for review before public use. The maps generated by self-help mapping need to be submitted to the natural resources authorities for review before being publicly used. In addition, you can also purchase regular map products with map approval numbers, or customize maps from surveying and mapping units with map compilation qualifications.

It is worth mentioning that the national geographic information public service platform “Tiantu” integrates massive basic geographic information resources and has been widely used in recent years. As of the end of July 2022, there were more than 807,900 registered development users and more than 731,800 supported applications.

In recent years, my country’s legal system of surveying, mapping and geographic information has been continuously improved. Laws and regulations such as the Surveying and Mapping Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Regulations on Map Management have brought map management into the track of legalization and standardization. The “Map Management Regulations”, which came into effect in January 2016, stipulated the subject of map compilation and compilation standards, and also clarified the scope of map review, the subject submitted for review, the review content and procedures.

Article 15 of the “Map Management Regulations” stipulates that the state implements a map review system. Maps disclosed to the public shall be submitted to the competent administrative department of surveying, mapping and geographic information for examination and approval. Article 16 of the “Regulations on the Administration of Maps” stipulates that if a map is published, the publishing unit shall submit it for review; if a map that is not a publication is displayed or posted, it shall be submitted for review by the displayer or the poster; the import of a map that is not a publication or attached with map graphics If the product is not a publication, it shall be submitted by the importer for examination; the import of maps belonging to publications shall be carried out in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Regulations on the Administration of Publications”; the export of maps that are not publications or products with map graphics attached shall be submitted by the exporter for examination; production of attached maps shall be submitted for examination by the exporter. For graphic products, the manufacturer shall submit it for review.

In recent years, the Ministry of Natural Resources has cooperated with relevant departments to strengthen the supervision of maps and daily inspections in the areas where “problem maps” are frequently issued, and carried out supervision and rectification of “problem maps”, which has achieved remarkable results. Among a large number of illegal and illegal cases investigated and dealt with, some neglected or incorrectly painted my country’s important islands, national boundaries, etc., which endangered national sovereignty; some uploaded and marked sensitive and classified information on the Internet, published it publicly, and illegally traded it. Secret-related maps, etc., endanger national security; some do not mark relevant countries and regions in accordance with my country’s political and diplomatic propositions, and illegally map, compile, and provide map services, which damage national interests.

Recently, local natural resources authorities cooperated with Ningbo Customs to seize 23,500 map products in the exported goods. There are problems such as failure to perform map review procedures, wrong drawing of national boundaries, and omission of important islands, which have been dealt with in accordance with the law.

According to reports, the Ministry of Natural Resources has also specially developed and deployed an Internet map monitoring system that is linked up and down. It has set up 1 national-level node and 31 provincial-level nodes, and conducts daily monitoring of more than 20,000 websites. The data shows that in 2021, national-level nodes will push more than 134,000 map pictures throughout the year, and more than 4,700 “problem maps” will be identified; each provincial-level node will push 246,000 map pictures throughout the year, and “problem maps” will be found. More than 13,000 copies were dealt with in accordance with the law.

my country has vigorously popularized the knowledge of national territory and surveying and mapping laws and regulations, and has formed a good social atmosphere of consciously safeguarding the dignity of the national territory and abiding by surveying and mapping laws and regulations

“Where is the southernmost part of our motherland?” In the classroom of the Taibai Lake Campus of the Primary School Affiliated to Jining College in Jining City, Shandong Province, all the young hands were raised, and the students responded enthusiastically to the questions raised by the teacher.

This is a vivid scene of the introduction of national territory awareness education into classroom activities. In recent years, my country has vigorously popularized national territory knowledge and surveying and mapping laws and regulations, forming a good social atmosphere of consciously safeguarding the dignity of national territory and abiding by surveying and mapping laws and regulations. The Ministry of Natural Resources has continued to organize the “three advancements” (in schools, communities, and media) activities of national territory awareness, and carried out nearly 10,000 national territory awareness publicity and education activities, and the national territory awareness of the whole people has been significantly improved.

“The national territory is the symbol of the country like the national flag, national emblem and national anthem.” The relevant person in charge of the Geographic Information Management Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources said that the Ministry of Natural Resources cooperated with the Central Propaganda Department, the Ministry of Education and other departments to jointly strengthen the publicity and education of national territory awareness ; Focus on the national map knowledge competition and children’s hand-drawn map competition, and vigorously carry out national map publicity and education activities. The National Territory Knowledge Competition has been successfully held for 4 sessions since 2012. The competition will popularize the knowledge of maps, geography and natural resources through rich and participatory answers, and stimulate young people’s love for the motherland.

With the general improvement of the national territory awareness of the whole people, the standardized use of maps has increasingly become a conscious action of the whole society. The public should also pay attention to the following points in regulating the use of maps: First, use maps with map approval numbers. According to the relevant regulations of the state, maps should be reviewed before being made public, and the maps that have passed the review will be marked with the map review number at the appropriate location; the second is to use standard maps. In recent years, the competent authorities of natural resources have organized and compiled a large number of standard maps for free use by the public according to their needs; thirdly, unchecked maps or overseas maps are not allowed;