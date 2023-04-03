[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 03, 2023]The Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China recently announced that this year it will conduct “big investigation and research” in the national public security system, and focus on safeguarding “political security” and eliminating the Sun Lijun political gang. According to the analysis, the actions of the CCP authorities are expected to set off another major cleansing storm across the country.

Ministry of Public Security mentions political gangs again

On April 2, the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China issued the “Work Plan for Investigation and Research in Public Security Organs across the Country.” spread poison”, and we must promote the work of eliminating the influence of spread poison on a regular basis, and so on.

In the aspect of eliminating poison, it is specifically mentioned that “the focus of research is on how to deeply learn the lessons of Sun Lijun’s political group’s serious violations of discipline and law.”

7 “Tigers” from Sun Lijun’s Gang Have Been Severely Sentenced

Sun Lijun was sacked from his post as Deputy Minister of Public Security in April 2020, and was double-employed on September 30, 2021. In September 2022, Sun Lijun was sentenced to death with a reprieve, and after two years of reprieve, he will be imprisoned for life without commutation or parole.

Although Sun Lijun was sentenced for taking bribes, manipulating the stock market, and illegally possessing guns, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection rarely pointed out in the “double-opening” report to him that Sun Lijun “extremely inflated political ambitions, extremely bad political quality, power concept, and political achievements. “Extremely distorted views”, “acting in groups to control key departments”, “seriously endangering political security”, and also pointed out that he not only “resisted organizational censorship”, but even used “public security investigation methods”, etc.

On January 24, 2022, the Ministry of Public Security announced the establishment of a special task force to eradicate Sun Lijun’s political gang. “Work.

As of January this year, seven provincial and ministerial-level “tigers” from Sun Lijun’s political group have been sentenced to heavy sentences, all of whom come from the CCP’s political and legal system. Four of them were sentenced to death with a suspended death sentence. They are Sun Lijun, the former vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security; Liu Yanping, Secretary of the Commission for Discipline Inspection.

In addition, Gong Daoan, the former director of the Public Security Bureau of Shanghai, was sentenced to life imprisonment, Deng Huilin, the former director of the Public Security Bureau of Chongqing City, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Liu Xinyun, the former director of the Public Security Bureau of Shanxi Province, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

A storm of investigation in Zhongnanhai

The Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China announced that before the nationwide investigation, the General Office of the Central Committee had already issued the “Work Plan for Investigation and Research in the Whole Party”. The “Proposal” proposes “Daxing investigation and research” within the entire CCP from 12 aspects.

“Daxing Investigation and Research” was originally an inner-party purge campaign proposed by Mao Zedong, the leader of the Communist Party of China, in 1941 when he seized power in Yan’an. These two “Daxing investigations and studies” led to the purge of a large number of intellectuals and officials at all levels in China. Therefore, according to external analysis, the Xi Jinping authorities are conducting “Daxing investigation and research” after a lapse of more than 60 years, which indicates that another major purge is coming.

After the highest level issued an order to “investigate and study”, Li Qiang, the newly appointed Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, and Li Xi, secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, have recently gone to the localities to “investigate and study”, and various provinces are also following up.

Wang He, an expert on China issues, recently told The Epoch Times that the CCP is now throwing out the so-called “investigation and research by the whole party”, and the official statement also proves that the CCP is in danger. Wang He said, “The CCP is now facing internal and external troubles. A new leadership has been appointed, and Xi Jinping won his third term, but the situation is very bad. In the history of the CCP, when encountering difficult times, they have to pretend to be more enlightened, or Calling on different people to say something different to them to defuse the crisis.”

Wang He believes that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi’s power has reached its peak, but his personal authority has reached a trough, and there is a huge contrast. After his policy came out, the lower levels didn’t take it seriously at all. Xi Jinping felt very annoyed, and now he has to make great efforts to implement major decisions. This time the authorities are doing a lot of investigation and research, which means beating officials at all levels below.

(Editor in charge: Wen Hui)