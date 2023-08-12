The Ministry of Public Security’s Theme Education: Deepening Efforts to Solve People’s Urgent Concerns

The Ministry of Public Security in China is making efforts to deepen and enhance the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. In doing so, they aim to address urgent difficulties and worries faced by the people, while also ensuring the safety of their lives and property.

To promote the study and implementation of the theme education, the Ministry has launched a summer public security crackdown campaign. Local public security agencies have taken practical actions to maintain security and stability in their respective areas.

The Party Committee of the Ministry has embraced the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements.” They have insisted on unity of faith and action, implementing the original mission of the people’s public security for the people. Through the use of the party’s innovative theories, they analyze situations, investigate problems, study countermeasures, and promote implementation. Their aim is to solve the people’s emergencies, difficulties, and worries, and strive to benefit the people’s livelihood.

The Ministry of Public Security is also focused on strengthening the theoretical arm and building a solid foundation of thought. They have organized intensive self-study sessions for leading cadres, where they read and study the original works and understand the principles. The Ministry follows the party committee’s lead in conducting self-study, special seminars, and expert guidance. They also provide political rotation training courses for cadres, theme education demonstration classes, and training courses for young cadres.

The Ministry Party Committee’s Theme Education Special Study Seminar and Theoretical Learning Center Group Study Conference have set specific requirements for following the party’s mass line and safeguarding the fundamental interests of the people. They aim to protect people’s peace by cracking down on illegal crimes such as telecommunications and network fraud, cross-border gambling, and online violence. They also focus on rectifying social security problems and eliminating public safety hazards to improve the public’s sense of security.

To ensure the effective implementation of the theme education, the Ministry of Public Security has established four roving steering groups. These groups supervise, provide policy guidance, and conduct work checks to ensure that party members and cadres are settling down and studying hard. The Ministry urges them to work hard on learning, understanding, and practice, and put effort into practical results.

The Ministry of Public Security has also emphasized problem-oriented approaches. They have conducted in-depth research and surveys to address pressing issues. For example, the Food and Drug Crime Investigation Bureau focused on food safety and cracked down on crimes in the food field that were strongly reflected by the public. The agencies and units directly under the Ministry have combined key research topics with the actual situation and focused on 19 key contents in six categories. They have conducted extensive research to solve deep-seated problems and strengthen standardization in various areas.

The Ministry of Public Security also responds to people’s livelihood expectations. They have launched measures such as the online video express service for minor traffic accidents, the “one-handed certificate” for the transfer and registration of second-hand passenger cars, and the “trans-provincial handling” of the resident ID card business. These measures aim to facilitate production and improve the lives of the people.

In addition, the Ministry has conducted special operations and launched intensive publicity activities to address issues such as telecommunications and network fraud, as well as crowd-involved economic crimes. These efforts are aimed at safeguarding the property safety and legitimate rights and interests of the people.

The Ministry of Public Security is committed to continuing the theme education with a high sense of political responsibility and a solid work style. They will implement various measures to prevent risks, ensure safety, maintain stability, and promote development. Their main goal is to provide a sense of security and satisfaction to the masses.

