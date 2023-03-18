The “Arrangement” and its appendices will serve as the policy guideline and action plan for future scientific and technological innovation cooperation between the two places, and strengthen cooperation in jointly deepening scientific research cooperation, promoting the sharing of innovative resources, assisting the transformation of scientific research results, promoting personnel exchanges, and leveraging Hong Kong’s international advantages. .

Opinion News:A few days ago, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region signed the “Arrangement between the Mainland and Hong Kong on Accelerating the Construction of Hong Kong International Innovation and Technology Center” and its annex “Joint Action Plan for Innovation and Technology Cooperation between the Mainland and Hong Kong” in Beijing.

It is understood that the “Arrangement” and its appendices will serve as the policy guideline and action plan for the future scientific and technological innovation cooperation between the two places, mainly to jointly deepen scientific research cooperation, promote the sharing of innovative resources, facilitate the transformation of scientific research results, promote personnel exchanges, and give play to Hong Kong’s international advantages. Strengthen cooperation in other aspects, and accelerate the construction of Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology center.

Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said that under the new historical opportunity, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government signed the “Mainland and Hong Kong Arrangement on Accelerating the Construction of Hong Kong International Innovation and Technology Center”, which will surely promote the cooperation between the Mainland and Hong Kong in science and technology innovation to a new stage , help Hong Kong to build an international innovation and technology center as soon as possible, play a better role in accelerating the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement, and contribute more to the world‘s technological innovation and development.