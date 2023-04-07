Home News The Ministry of the Environment forecasts isolated rains for this Friday – Diario La Página
News

The Ministry of the Environment forecasts isolated rains for this Friday – Diario La Página

by admin
The Ministry of the Environment forecasts isolated rains for this Friday – Diario La Página

The sky in the morning slightly cloudy. As of noon, it will be partly cloudy over the central and western volcanic mountain range, with the possibility of isolated rains, while in the rest of the territory, partly cloudy, the Ministry of the Environment reported on Tuesday.

During the night, the partly cloudy sky will continue in the central and western area, with the possibility of rain which will move towards the western coastal area in the early morning hours.

If the rains were to intensify, it is not ruled out that they may be accompanied by electrical activity and gusts.

The wind varying from the northeast and southeast, between 10 and 20 km/h, only in the afternoon it will be from the south between 10 and 25 km/h. The environment will be very hot and misty during the day, cooling until the end of the night and in the early hours of the morning.

These conditions are due to the contribution of moisture from the Caribbean Sea and troughs in the lower levels of the troposphere, favoring rains in the national territory.

See also  New virus strain Omi Keron ordered many countries to issue travel restrictions

You may also like

Construction bonus for works never carried out, seizures...

Beni: the notable Gervais Makofi calls on the...

“An image that does not represent me”: Karol...

China has handed over the “green answer sheet”...

Giacomo Mancini Foundation, a series of studies is...

The Haapsalu and Lihula book presentation brought many...

Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) could have cancer

Berlusconi fans at the San Raffaele directly from...

PNC destroys prohibited pyrotechnic products seized in Santa...

Authorities condemn alias “Niño Malo”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy