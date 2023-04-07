The sky in the morning slightly cloudy. As of noon, it will be partly cloudy over the central and western volcanic mountain range, with the possibility of isolated rains, while in the rest of the territory, partly cloudy, the Ministry of the Environment reported on Tuesday.

During the night, the partly cloudy sky will continue in the central and western area, with the possibility of rain which will move towards the western coastal area in the early morning hours.

If the rains were to intensify, it is not ruled out that they may be accompanied by electrical activity and gusts.

The wind varying from the northeast and southeast, between 10 and 20 km/h, only in the afternoon it will be from the south between 10 and 25 km/h. The environment will be very hot and misty during the day, cooling until the end of the night and in the early hours of the morning.

These conditions are due to the contribution of moisture from the Caribbean Sea and troughs in the lower levels of the troposphere, favoring rains in the national territory.