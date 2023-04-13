China Daily, Beijing, April 13th. At the first service guarantee Yellow River National Strategic Procuratorial Forum held on April 12th, the special action for water resources protection in the Yellow River Basin was officially launched. Ying Yong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chief Procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate; Lou Yangsheng, Secretary of the Henan Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress; Li Guoying, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Water Resources; Star, Zu Leiming, secretary of the party group and director of the Yellow River Water Conservancy Commission, attended the launching ceremony.

It is understood that in order to implement the “Yellow River Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China“, give full play to the role of water administrative law enforcement and procuratorate public interest litigation cooperation mechanism, serve to ensure the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, a major national strategy, and promote the conservation and intensive use of water resources in the Yellow River Basin , the Ministry of Water Resources and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate decided to carry out the special action from April to December this year.

The special action calls for adhering to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization and Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, and actively practicing “water conservation priority, spatial balance, systematic governance, The idea of ​​”two-handed efforts” to control water, comprehensively implement the Yellow River Protection Law and other relevant laws and regulations, give full play to the role of water administrative law enforcement in water resources management, give full play to the supervision, support and legal protection of public interest litigation by the procuratorate, and focus on water resources in the Yellow River Basin In view of the biggest contradiction of shortage, the problem of illegal water intake in the Yellow River Basin should be rectified, the rigid constraints on water resources should be strengthened, the order of water resource conservation, protection, development and utilization in the basin should be effectively regulated, the conservation and intensive use of water resources should be promoted, and the ecological protection and high-quality water resources in the Yellow River Basin should be supported. develop.

The special action requires adhering to the problem-oriented approach, and focusing on cooperation on illegal water taking in the Yellow River Basin; adhere to laws and regulations, ensure that water resources management and protection must be followed, law enforcement must be strictly enforced, and violations must be prosecuted; adhere to classified policies, and promote problem solving according to different situations ; Adhere to coordinated promotion, focusing on the synergistic effect of the Yellow River Basin management agency, local water conservancy departments at all levels, and procuratorial agencies.

The special action is to strengthen the connection between the approval management of water abstraction permits and water administrative law enforcement, strengthen the cooperation between water administrative law enforcement and procuratorial public interest litigation, carry out special rectification of problems, improve the long-term management mechanism, focus on improving the water resources management level of the Yellow River Basin, and promote the water abstraction of the Yellow River Basin. The goal is to continue to improve the water order. The action is mainly aimed at prominent illegal acts in water resources management and protection, including taking water without approval, taking water without following the approved conditions, constructing water drawing projects or facilities without authorization, failing to install water metering facilities in accordance with regulations, violating ecological water management requirements, not Perform regulatory duties in accordance with the law, etc.

The special action is divided into four stages: deployment and mobilization, investigation and rectification, key inspection, and summary and improvement. The scope covers Qinghai Province, Sichuan Province, Gansu Province, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shanxi Province, Shaanxi Province, Henan Province, The relevant county-level administrative regions of Shandong Province.

In order to ensure the actual effect of the special action, the Ministry of Water Resources and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate will strengthen coordination and cooperation, promote the establishment of a public interest litigation platform for the Yellow River Basin procuratorate, strengthen the organization, coordination, tracking and supervision of the special action, and focus on water resources business management, water administrative law enforcement, and public interest in the prosecution Litigation functions to promote the rectification of issues related to illegal water taking.

