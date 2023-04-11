News from this site On April 11, the Ministry of Water Resources held a meeting to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. The theme education deployment meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Theme Education Work Conference, and conscientiously implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee , arrange and deploy the theme education work of the Ministry of Water Resources. Li Guoying, secretary of the party group and minister of the Ministry, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Yao Zengke, head of the 34th Steering Group of the Central Committee, attended the meeting to guide and speak. Ministry leaders Tian Xuebin, Wang Xinzhe, Wang Daoxi, Liu Weiping, deputy head of the 34th Central Steering Group Jia Yulin and all members of the steering group attended the meeting.

Li Guoying pointed out that in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education in the whole party is a major effort made by the Party Central Committee to fully implement the party’s 20th National Congress spirit and mobilize all party comrades to unite and struggle to complete the party’s central task The deployment is a major deployment to further promote the new great project of party building in the new era. It is necessary to earnestly study, deeply understand, and accurately grasp the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and resolutely implement the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee. The decisive significance of “one establishment”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two safeguards”, maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics and actions, and continue to work hard. Improve the ability to promote the high-quality development of water conservancy, the ability to serve the masses, and the ability to prevent and defuse risks, and build party organizations at all levels of the subordinate system to be stronger and more dynamic, so as to ensure that water conservancy work always advances in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping .

Li Guoying pointed out that it is necessary to benchmark the Party Central Committee’s deployment requirements for thematic education, firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, firmly anchor the goals and tasks, and persist in learning, thinking, applying, and knowing. Unity of faith and action, transform Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into firm ideals, temper party spirit, guide practice, and promote work. achieved tangible results. It is necessary to insist on integrating theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, etc., organically integrated and integrated. It is necessary to strengthen theoretical study, insist on reading original works to learn the principles of the original text, give full play to the role of the theoretical study center group in leading and promoting learning, and flexibly use various forms to improve learning effects. It is necessary to vigorously investigate and study, and the majority of party members and cadres in the water conservancy system must dive down, sink to the ground, and form ideas, methods, policies and measures to guide practice and promote work. It is necessary to promote the high-quality development of water conservancy, implement study and research into the completion of various tasks deployed by the Party’s 20th National Congress, and test the results of thematic education with the new results of promoting the high-quality development of water conservancy in the new stage. It is necessary to do a good job in inspection and rectification, insist on studying, comparing, inspecting, and rectifying, in-depth investigation of deficiencies, pinpointing the crux of the problem, formulating rectification measures one by one, and resolutely rectifying and reforming in place. It is necessary to adhere to the establishment of rules and systems, establish a long-term mechanism for consolidating and deepening the achievements of thematic education, improve the system and mechanism for studying and implementing the party’s innovation theory, and ensure the normal and long-term effect.

Li Guoying emphasized that it is necessary to establish the awareness of being ahead and setting an example, strengthen organizational leadership, carefully arrange and deploy, and do a good job in various tasks of theme education. The party group of the Ministry established a theme education leading group to guide subordinates to carry out theme education systematically. The party groups (party committees) at all levels of the subordinate system must resolutely shoulder the main responsibility. The main responsible comrades earnestly perform the duties of the first responsible person. The party group of the Ministry established a theme education tour guidance group to strengthen supervision and guidance, and promote the solid development of theme education. It is necessary to insist on focusing on the center and serving the overall situation, and combine the development of theme education with the implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on water control and the various decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, and with the promotion of the work of the water conservancy center, so as to achieve two-handed and two-promotion. We must persist in seeking truth and being pragmatic, work hard, resolutely oppose and prevent formalism, follow the party’s mass line in the new era, strengthen publicity and guidance, and create a good atmosphere.

Yao Zengke pointed out in his speech that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Theme Education Work Conference profoundly clarified the significance, fundamental tasks, goals, requirements and methods and measures of carrying out the theme education. It is necessary to study hard and accurately grasp the essence of the spirit, but also to unite knowledge and action and implement it. Improve the political position, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to more consciously and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. In terms of action, maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core; grasp the overall requirements, closely combine “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements” with the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and in-depth implementation of ” The 14th Five-Year Plan is closely integrated with the work of the water conservancy center, and it is closely integrated with the investigation and research of going deep into the reality and the grassroots and the masses; around the fundamental task, more consciously arm the mind with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, guide practice, and promote Work; keep an eye on specific goals, adhere to the combination of problem-oriented and goal-oriented, benchmark and table, identify gaps, and make targeted and precise efforts; implement key measures, divide responsibilities, and each take responsibility for overall planning and overall advancement. The steering group will follow the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, adhere to the standards, supervise and give practical guidance, so that the guiding responsibilities of the central steering group and the main responsibilities of the party group of the ministry will work in the same direction, and answer the same questions together. On the basis of in-depth research and understanding of the situation, opinions and suggestions are put forward to promote the theme education of the water conservancy system to be at the forefront of the central and state agencies.

The chief engineer of the Ministry of Water Resources, the disciplinary inspection and supervision team stationed in the ministry, the cadres of the departments and bureaus of the ministry, the members of the leadership team of the directly affiliated units in Beijing, and all members of the theme education tour guidance group of the party group of the ministry participated in the meeting at the ministry, and other party members and cadres of the ministry system participated in the video meeting.

