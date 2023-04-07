The Ministry, the guardian of the education sector, decides to start studying a change in the curricula of the secondary school year

Mohamed Sharky

Some websites have published on the Internet that the Minister of National Education has assigned the General Education Inspector to hold remote meetings with educational supervision and monitoring frameworks to study changing the courses of Islamic education and social subjects in the secondary preparatory year, and he has given orders to the directors of academies and the directors of the regional directorates to ensure the organization of these meetings.

And if the process of changing academic curricula for the purpose of developing them is necessary or even obligatory, then the concern that accompanies each change is the fear that the change will not be at the desired level, and then its negative consequences will be reflected on the young learners for periods of many years, and the outputs of those courses will be the opposite of what is desired, and the opposite of What was expected or expected from her.

The first thing that comes to mind after informing websites on the Internet that the two subjects that are targeted at the beginning of the study in order to change their curricula are the subject of Islamic education and the subject of social studies. The following question: Why start with these two subjects? This question was followed by other questions, such as: Have the necessary serious studies been conducted that identified deficiencies in their current courses? Is changing their decisions an independent and free national will, or is it a matter of dictates or external pressures? Especially since the two subjects have characteristics that may not be found in others, because the subject of Islamic education is related to religion whose nature is stability, and upon it depends the religious identity of the young person, just as the same stability characterizes the subject of social studies so that nothing can be changed neither from religion nor from history as facts. Based on this, the supervisors of changing the courses of the two subjects at three hostile levels will embark on an adventure that may have undesirable consequences if they still have their opinions, or are subject to pressures that may lead them to act without taking into account the religious characteristic of the subject of Islamic education, and the historical feature of the subject of social studies.

And as long as the Ministry has undertaken to involve the frameworks of supervision and educational supervision in the study of the intended change in the decisions of the two subjects, and it will undoubtedly consult with their views, and will entrust some of them with the task of writing textbooks translated for their decisions, then the Ministry must be keen on the necessary balance between the proposals presented, because the frameworks Participation in it will necessarily have different convictions and orientations that would affect the process of changing the decisions, especially since our society today knows a great controversy and a deep disagreement regarding some sensitive issues such as the issue of individual freedoms, for example but not limited to, which some go so far in unleashing it so that it has an impact Negative on the religious identity of the young nation, such as the issue of demanding what is called a civil alternative to a religious society… to other urgent issues due to what is happening in the world today, especially the dictates emanating from secular societies that see the Islamic religion as an antithesis to it and even a threat to its values, and then it proposes Suspension of some religious texts under the pretext of their contradiction with the secular approach, which has come to be described as representing universal values ​​that are binding on all humanity in all parts of the world.

The voices of some of our secularists have already become louder describing some of the texts of the Holy Qur’an that are programmed into the curricula of Islamic education as inciting hatred and violence, disregarding the necessity of respecting the religious sanctity of those texts, in addition to their criticism of texts that they claim are unfair and must be bypassed. The example is also the texts of inheritance, and the texts prohibiting immorality…

And if the supervisors of the proposal to change the courses of Islamic education are from the secular faction, for example, then they will inevitably go in the direction of victory for their approach, whose reference they consider what they call universal values, which contradicts religious texts, so the ministry must be keen to warn of the need to respect The constants of the nation, and foremost among them is the constant non-negotiable Islamic religion.

What has been said about the secular faction also applies to every faction that has an influential background in its proposal, such as if this faction, by way of representation, is saturated with an orientation calculated on religion, and this affects the proposal of religious subject decisions, which will have effects on the educated youth subject to the contents of those related decisions. The load of that faction that wants to impose and obligate it.

Accordingly, the governing criterion for every change in the decisions of the religious subject, the subject of history, and other subjects must be the need to respect the constants of the nation, and not to be lenient in that. And it is necessary to consult the nation in every change that affects the educational programs for its sons and daughters, and it is sufficient to recall what was recently published regarding a foreign institution that indoctrinated our children with what contradicts their religious and moral values, as it was recently told about by websites on the Internet, and it was circulated on social media. In fact, it requires the necessary vigilance to preserve the identity of our origin from every possible mite.

Finally, we hope that the participants in changing the decisions of these two articles and the rest of the other articles will be at the level of responsibility before God Almighty, before their consciences, before the nation, and before history.