A traffic accident cost the life of the teacher Adolfo Pacheco Anillo who fought for his life for several days after suffering the road accident in the municipality of Calamar, Bolívar, when he was going to Barranquilla.

His death occurred early this Saturday morning in the intensive care unit of the Clínica General del Norte in Barranquilla, where he had been transferred since January 20.

The famous minstrel from Montes de María will be remembered for songs like ‘El mochuelo’, ‘El viejo Migue’, ‘Mercedes’, ‘El tropezón’, ‘La hamaca grande’, among others.

According to the last medical report, the teacher was with “vasopressor support, multi-organ failure and invasive mechanical ventilation, infectious process, hemodynamically unstable and in delicate clinical conditions,” said the report delivered by the doctors of the General Clinic of the North.

At his death, Colombian folklore is in mourning. The composer left a whole musical legacy. His songs were recorded by great artists, including Carlos Vives and the Zuleta Brothers.

“Maestro Pacheco, without a doubt, is the insignia that represented us worldwide. It is a priceless loss. Adolfo Pacheco Anillo was the greatest that our Sanjacintero folklore has had together with Andrés Landero and Toño Fernández. The teacher Adolfo was very resilient, he was a man that I never saw him angry. I shared with him during these last months.

He was always present to give good advice and I will remember him as a defender of folklore,” said José Ángel Cerpa, close to the teacher Adolfo Pacheco and his family, reported Radio Nacional.

Adolfo Pacheco was born in San Jacinto, Bolívar, on August 8, 1940. Between 1971 and 1978 he recorded around 11 albums for Costeño de Codiscos. His extensive musical work is made up of vallenatos, cumbias, porros, chandé and even boleros. It has more than 180 recorded songs, 60 of them have been great successes.

