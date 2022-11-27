Home News The “miracle” of San Martino brings a crowd back to the fair
The "miracle" of San Martino brings a crowd back to the fair

CUORGNÈ

After disappointing years in terms of the presence of operators and the public, the traditional Fiera di San Martino staged last Sunday was archived as an edition to frame. An exhibition with a taste of yesteryear that brought an audience of great occasions to the city.

«A beautiful sunny day favored an important influx of people, coming not only from Canavese – confirms the Councilor for Commerce, Simone Ambrosio -. An excellent response, first of all, from the breeders, exhibitors, commercial activities and associations present. Animations for children and adults such as Pompieropoli, ponies, trials, games and the mechanical bull tournament with country dance were among the various novelties this year. For next year, we are already working to bring other activities and animations with the aim of expanding into other squares and streets. These events are confirmed as important for the resumption of activities in the area both with a view to promoting the many Canavese excellences and for the renewal of the historical ones”.

Appendix Monday, with the event “From the farmer to our table”, organized in collaboration with Coldiretti, Food and Nutrition Hygiene Service and Veterinary Service area C of the ASL/To4, aimed at the fourth grade of the city’s primary schools. In the morning, a theoretical-practical demonstration of the transformation of raw materials and a training meeting on the seasonality of products and the importance of proper nutrition were held. In the afternoon, the children participated in the planting of a plane tree in Piazza Martiri della Libertà on the occasion of National Tree Day.

