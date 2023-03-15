Julian Andres Santa

“La Milagrosa is the Puerto Dulce club that wants to consolidate its young process and continue

extending it until the smiles of the children allow it”. That is one of the work philosophies of the football team of the municipality of La Virginia, which for this 2023 dreams big about the challenges they will face in departmental and national competitions.

They keep learning along the way

Ramón Posada, a Virginian who has closely followed the club’s process, said: “This year they are looking to revalidate their role because in 2022 they played all the cards and decided to participate in the Pereira tournaments, paying their right to flat and advancing between wins and good matches but above all reaping experience in most of their children. And thus working, they managed to finish the year with honors and a large sum of minutes accumulated as winning experiences for what is to come”.

They stood out in Chiqui Fútbol

The children and young people who are members of La Milagrosa are mostly from the popular neighborhood near Variante, at the entrance to La Virginia. In 2022 they played an excellent role in Chiqui Fútbol. “The team of Jaime, Dilan and ‘Make’, has been standing out in the municipal tournaments of the minor categories and from there without fear of learning, they made their leap to the great demand of the Pereira competitions. The big surprise was given in the 2006 category, where they participated in the league tournament, facing

very traditional schools in departmental football”, adds Ramón Posada.

Participations of The Miraculous

2021: Guest club in the Risaraldense League, in the 2008-2009 and 2006-2007 categories.

2022: Already as a club affiliated with the league, they participated in the 2009-2010 and 2007-2008 categories.

2022: Official debut in version 40 of the Ciudad Pereira Cup.

What challenges do you have for this 2023?

La Milagrosa will have its debut in the National Under-17 B Tournament, organized by Difútbol, ​​in addition to continuing to participate in the Risaraldense League competitions. Regarding the outstanding seedbed processes, adds Professor Ramón: “Sebastián Serna from 2012; Devin Bernal from 2009; Johan Serna from 2011; Mateo Roche from 2012; Steve and Alexis Bernal, twins from 2007; Kevin Martinez from 2008; Juan José Barbosa from 2010; Yair Bernal from 2011 and Andrés Duque from 2006”.

About the National Sub-17 B

Luis Manuel Torres, active player of La Cantera and current scorer of the Ciudad Pereira Cup, is in charge of guiding the team of the municipality where he was born. “The commitment to play national tournaments and taking advantage of the support of the people of the La Milagrosa neighborhood and surrounding sectors, is that these boys who, when they become youth players, already have a large number of accumulated games and that gives them

a lot to achieve the dream that each one has outlined”.

Being able to contribute to training

For his part, this was stated by Dilan Bernal, delegate of the Under-17 category. “Everyone in my family has been a soccer player and has participated in all the local and departmental competitions. Today seeing how children grow in their sporting and personal part fills one with great satisfaction and that in one way or another, a lot is contributed to the life and training of each one of these children”.

technical body

Technical director: Luis Manuel Torres

Technical assistant: Jaime Andrés Álzate

Delegate: Dilan Bernal

Physical trainer: Yohani Moreno

Props: Brandon Esteban Manrique

Given:

La Milagrosa has the support and backing of the Municipal Sports Secretariat, in charge of Rubén Darío Zapata, with the loan of the Abel Osorio Restrepo stadium for their training sessions and home games in different tournaments.