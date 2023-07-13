The miserable reality of the weekly market of the community of Sidi Lahcen: When will a market be built that meets the expectations of the population? VIDEO

My pots Al-Hussein

The weekly market of the community of Sidi Lahcen is considered the best evidence of the marginalization experienced by the community’s circles as a whole, without exception, which lacks the simplest conditions for a decent life, so that it can be classified as one of the poorest and most marginalized groups in the eastern region, in the absence of various infrastructures, as the weekly market of the community is considered as A stain on the forehead of most of the previous councils, most of the former presidents, and most of the former members, those who used to shop every Thursday from the Sidi Lahcen market… However, “not even one of them took their thoughts” on this miserable reality, which is based on a community market among the largest rural groups In the eastern side… I do not hold the collective councils responsible alone, but the residents also participate in the prolongation of this miserable reality, as long as the residents still participate in the elections with a backward mentality that does not concern them with the interests of the group, in the absence of real awareness that the development of any roundabout is linked to the development All circles, but rather the development of the community as a whole… Thus, for decades, elections have produced sterile councils for us, most of the time headed by illiterate people who have no knowledge of their tasks and responsibilities as group leaders… which made the weekly market of the Sidi Lahcen community reach this shameful reality, compared to many Village groups in the eastern side ….

The educated elite among the sons of Sidi Lahcen also bear a significant part of the responsibility, either for their reluctance to run for the collective elections, or for their reluctance to vote, or for their escape and their final departure from the group….

In all cases, the topic and the problem of the marginalization of our group requires articles and articles, and why not… Organizing a symposium that most of Sidi Lahcen’s sons attend in large numbers, wherever they are, and wherever they are… A symposium organized during a full day in the market dedicates a study day to discuss various social, economic, cultural, and environmental problems, And the politics that Sidi Lahcen’s group is experiencing…. What is the opinion of the educated elite of Sidi Lahcen’s sons on this proposal?

As for me personally, as a journalist, I will soon return to the various problems that our group is experiencing at all levels

And now I invite you to watch the video…which faithfully conveys to you the miserable reality of the weekly market of the Sidi Lahcen community…

