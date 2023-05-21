The mission, concern and joy of spreading the Gospel

In the general audience, the Pope spoke of Saint Francis Xavier, of his apostolic zeal and his desire to make Jesus known in the most distant and unknown lands, such as China.

DIARY OF HUILA, REFLECTIONS

The invitation to young people: look at the horizon of the world, look at the peoples that have so many needs, the people who suffer, so many, who need Jesus

Love for Christ was the force that took him to the furthest frontiers, with constant difficulties and dangers, overcoming failures, disappointments and discouragement, even more, giving him comfort and joy to follow and serve him until the end.

This characterized the life of Saint Francis Xavier, an example of apostolic zeal that the Pope chose, in the general audience, for his thirteenth catechesis in the cycle “The Passion for Evangelization.” He is considered the greatest missionary of modern times and is the patron saint of the Catholic missions, but, reflects Francis, how to define the greatest of all those men and women who dedicate themselves to the missions, who leave their homeland to carry the Gospel to the world? The Pope wishes that everyone could have a little of his zeal for announcing the Gospel, with joy, and his thoughts go to all those restless young people who seek his way, in order to bring the Good News to the world.

In Paris, the decisive moment in the life of Francisco Javier

Of the Spanish saint who lived in the 16th century, Francis traces a profile, recalls his studies at the University of Paris, on his way to a well-paid ecclesiastical post, and his youthful features. “Friendly and brilliant” and worldly, Francisco Javier stands out in what he does, it is promising. But it is precisely in the French capital where his life takes a turn, because at his school he meets Ignacio de Loyola, with whom he later founded the Society of Jesus.

For Pope Francis, it is important to evangelize throughout the world.

The first objectives of the young Jesuit

In Christian Europe, which looked “toward the then unknown confines of the world” and to those peoples who did not know the Gospel, the future saint – the Pope explained – was among those Jesuits sent by Paul III to the East Indies at the request of the King of Portugal.

Thus began the first of a large group of passionate missionaries, willing to endure immense difficulties and dangers, to reach lands and meet peoples of totally unknown cultures and languages, moved solely by the strong desire to make Jesus Christ and his Gospel known.

Francisco Javier traveled a lot, facing hard journeys by sea, and the Pontiff points out that many, at that time, died “due to shipwrecks or diseases”, while today many die crossing the Mediterranean in search of a better future. Of the young Jesuit, then, the Pope recalls the beginning of the mission in Goa and the evangelization of the fishermen of the southern coast of India. He taught catechism and prayers to children, baptized and healed the sick, and one night, praying at the tomb of the Apostle Saint Bartholomew, he “felt that he must go beyond India.” So, leaving “in good hands the work he had already begun,” he bravely set sail “for the Moluccas, the most distant islands of the Indonesian archipelago.” Here Javier, in the space of two years, “founded several Christian communities”, and also “put the catechism into verses in the local language and taught to sing it”. His missionary experience led him to define “the dangers and sufferings, accepted voluntarily and solely for love and service to God” as “treasures rich in great spiritual consolations”, as he himself wrote, the Pope said.

Where no European missionary had yet arrived

Francis Xavier’s mission then arrived in Japan, where “no European missionary had yet ventured”, continues the Pontiff, who describes the three “very hard years due to the climate, opposition and ignorance of the language” spent in the country. for the saint and then the desire to get to China. He undertook his new journey, which, however, did not come to fruition because the Jesuit missionary “died on the small island of Sancian, hoping in vain to land on the mainland, near Canton.” He went there on December 3, 1552 and was 46 years old, “but his hair was already white, his forces consumed, he spared no effort at the service of the Gospel,” the Pope stressed. A life spent in the missions that of San Francisco Javier, in a very intense activity “always linked to prayer, to mystical and contemplative union with God.”