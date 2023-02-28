The Ministry of the Environment confirmed that the mobilization carried out by motorcyclists in Bogotá was lifted, due to the possibility that a peak and license plate would be established for said vehicles.

At the end of a meeting with industry leaders, Secretary Carolina Urrutia assured that no restriction measures will be implemented due to the environmental alert, for the moment, as previously indicated.

“We will be monitoring the air quality conditions, to see if it is necessary to make a change. There will be no declaration of Pico and Placa before Thursday of this week,” said the official.

Urrutia referred to this Thursday’s meeting and explained that he will meet again with the leaders of the motorcyclists to evaluate the progress of air quality conditions and report on these modifications with time, prudence and participation.”

“They have promised to bring us their self-regulation measures to help us with air quality, within the framework of the alert,” Urrutia concluded.

According to the document that was leaked on social networks, the measure is focused on two parts: the first, due to the environmental emergency that the city is experiencing, due to the fires that have occurred nationwide, and the second, as an alternative flow in mobility for the capital.

However, the Secretary of the Environment, Carolina Urrutia, affirmed that said information is false: “The environmental alert includes measures in education, social integration and public and private works.”

“In mobility there are two measures: masks and displacement of the beak and solidarity plate and at this time there are no restrictions on cargo, industry, motorcycles or extension of beak and plate to Saturdays or motorcycles,” he announced to the secretary,” said the official.

On the other hand, Mayor Claudia López criticized the demonstration and assured that motorcycles cause a greater emission of particulate matter in the capital.

“In every union there are toxic leaders. Thousands of citizens voluntarily helping to overcome the environmental alert and some motorcyclists go out to pollute more! Motorcycles pollute more than cars and contribute nothing to the solution! Irresponsibility and lack of solidarity with Bogotá,” he wrote in your Twitter account.

