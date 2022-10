The partner, the manager, the model, the handyman. Among those arrested, in the police and carabinieri operation, for the brawl with shooting in Corso Como there are not only the well-known faces of rappers such as Baby Gang is Simba La Rue. The key figures of the gang appear in the group of eleven people (including two minors at the time of the facts) who ended up in prison for the fight and shooting of last July 4th.