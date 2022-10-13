“Happy Harvest Celebration”, the fifth “Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival” just passed, farmers from all over the world competed to “bless the harvest” and “show happiness”, vividly showing the new atmosphere of rural revitalization.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “The whole party must fully understand the importance and urgency of doing a good job of ‘agriculture, rural areas and farmers’ in the new stage of development, and insist on solving the ‘agriculture, rural areas and farmers’ issues as the top priority of the whole party’s work, and take the whole party and the whole party into consideration. The power of society promotes rural revitalization, promotes high-quality and efficient agriculture, livable and suitable for rural areas, and farmers are prosperous.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has insisted that solving the “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” issues as the top priority of the whole party’s work, comprehensively winning the tough battle against poverty, taking the road of socialist rural revitalization with Chinese characteristics, and making solid progress. It has promoted the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”, promoted historic achievements and changes in agriculture and rural areas, made significant contributions to building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and laid a solid foundation for the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

I like to see the land of China, the rural revitalization is fully promoted, and the start is good. The supply of grain and important agricultural products is stable, the achievements in poverty alleviation have been consolidated and expanded, the appearance of rural areas has been significantly improved, farmers’ lives have grown steadily, and the modernization of agriculture and rural areas has reached a new level. spread out.

Agriculture is more high-quality and efficient, and modern agriculture is taking a sonorous pace

For China to be strong, agriculture must be strong. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “It is necessary to promote the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, consolidate the foundation of food production, adhere to the quality of agriculture and green agriculture, and continuously improve the comprehensive efficiency and competitiveness of agriculture.”

Entering the new era, the main contradiction of agriculture has changed from insufficient total volume to structural contradiction. All regions and departments have deepened the structural reform of the agricultural supply side, continuously improved the comprehensive efficiency and competitiveness of agriculture, and modern agriculture has been making great strides.

——The “golden poles” are used for farming, and the foundation of the granary of a big country is more stable.

“Three harvesters, more than 90 acres of land can be harvested in one day, and large agricultural machinery is the basis for our grain growers to increase their income!” said Long Gui, secretary of the general party branch of Yushi Village, Daping Town, Anyue County, Sichuan Province. Now the whole process of rice production is mechanized, saving energy This has increased efficiency, and the harvest season is the harvest season.

In the past 10 years, the field of hope has staged a “dynamic change”: the contribution rate of my country’s agricultural science and technology progress has exceeded 61%, an increase of 7 percentage points, and the comprehensive mechanization level of cultivation and harvesting of major crops has exceeded 72%, an increase of 15 percentage points. The driving force of agricultural development is getting stronger and stronger. my country’s grain output has stabilized at 1.3 trillion catties, and it will reach a new level of 100 billion catties in 10 years.

——Promoting agriculture by quality and greenness, and enriching the dining table of residents.

Good mountains, good aquatic products and good honey, Yinjiaping Honey, Zhangcunping Town, Yiling District, Yichang City, Hubei Province, obtained the National Agricultural Products Geographical Indication Certificate in June last year. “With the golden signboard, orders are in short supply.” Yan Shibao, a villager in Taopinghe Village, said that his beekeeping scale has grown from 2 boxes to more than 60 boxes, and his income last year exceeded 30,000 yuan.

From “eating well” to “eating well”, from “satisfying quantity” to “improving quality”, looking back 10 years, the development of green farming has accelerated, the “vegetable basket” has become increasingly abundant, and the quality has continued to improve. The coverage rate of green prevention and control of major crop diseases and insect pests in the country has reached 46%, and a total of 62,000 green, organic and geographically indicated agricultural products have been produced, and more and more green and high-quality agricultural products are placed on the dining table of residents.

—— Extend the industrial chain, improve the value chain, and make a new step in modern and efficient agriculture.

In Yongcheng City, Henan Province, wheat is “eaten and squeezed clean” and turned into dumpling powder and pastry powder, which are made into shredded bread and sponge cake.

All-link upgrades, all-value enhancements, and all-industry integration have become new trends in the high-quality development of agriculture. The processing and transformation rate of agricultural products in my country has reached 70.6%, and the ratio of the output value of the agricultural product processing industry to the total agricultural output value has reached 2.5:1.

Rural areas are more suitable for living and working, and the living environment is significantly improved

For China to be beautiful, the countryside must be beautiful. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “We must take the implementation of rural construction actions as the starting point to improve the living environment in rural areas and build beautiful villages that are livable and suitable for business.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, various regions and departments have stepped up rural construction, the living environment in rural areas has been significantly improved, infrastructure such as water, electricity, roads, and networks have been upgraded, and basic public services such as education and medical care have been upgraded and expanded. The quality of life of farmers has been continuously improved.

——The improvement of the living environment has been steadily advanced, and the beauty of the countryside has changed.

In Biqiao Village, Shaping Town, Dianjiang County, Chongqing City, the newly built asphalt road leads to the door of farmers’ homes. “The village has a unified plan, and the villagers work together to change the water and toilets, renovate the courtyard, and say goodbye to the dirty and messy households.” Villager Huang Lian said.

The three-year campaign to improve the rural living environment has come to a successful conclusion. More than 95% of the villages in the country have carried out cleaning activities, the living environment has been significantly improved, the penetration rate of sanitary toilets in rural areas has exceeded 70%, and the level of domestic waste and sewage treatment has been significantly improved. The five-year action to improve the rural living environment has been pushed forward, and all localities have accelerated the promotion of the village environment from clean and tidy to beautiful and livable.

——The coverage of infrastructure and public services is extended, and the villagers live more comfortably.

After dinner, Li Jianming, a villager from Lianxing Village, Danjiang Street, Anyuan District, Pingxiang City, Jiangxi Province, happily danced the square dance, “There are clinics and elderly care service centers in the village, and when you have time, you can go to the cultural square to exercise, and life is really comfortable. “

Looking at the country, more and more rural “hardware” and “software” are being strengthened simultaneously. All qualified villages have access to hardened roads, passenger cars, and postal roads. The penetration rate of tap water in rural areas has reached 84%, and the penetration rate of the Internet has reached 58.8%. All 2,895 counties across the country have achieved a basic balance of compulsory education, and telemedicine has covered more than 90% of the counties, making it more convenient for villagers to travel, see a doctor, go to school, and do errands.

——The convergence of various elements has accelerated, and the countryside has become a hot spot for office workers to start businesses.

Baishi Town, Wenshang County, Shandong Province “has flowers in four seasons and green all year round”. Seeing the beautiful scenery of the countryside, Lu Jun returned to his hometown to set up an ecological tea garden. “Policies such as loans and land use were in place, and agricultural technicians went to the fields to help, and the tea garden became a new ‘rice bowl’ for the villagers to find jobs and increase their income.” Today’s Baishi Town , the beautiful economy such as flower viewing and fruit picking, and rural tourism is booming.

Villages have become scenic spots, and pastoral areas have become parks. The gathering of talents, capital, technology and other elements has accelerated, injecting strong momentum into rural revitalization. Based on the actual situation, more than 50,000 beautiful and livable typical model villages have been built in various regions, and 11.2 million innovative and entrepreneurial personnel have returned to their hometowns nationwide. Each village has a beautiful environment and is very popular, and has become a happy home for the vast number of farmers.

The farmers are richer and richer, and the days are more prosperous

For China to be rich, farmers must be rich. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Make a prosperous life the central task of implementing the rural revitalization strategy”, “The implementation of the rural revitalization strategy requires material civilization and spiritual civilization to be carried out together, and special attention should be paid to improving the spiritual outlook of farmers.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, various regions and departments have stepped up efforts to strengthen farmers, benefit farmers and enrich farmers, continuously expand the channels for farmers to gain employment and increase income, the rural public cultural system has become more complete, farmers’ cultural life is rich and colorful, and more and more villagers have pockets and heads rich.

——The industry takes root and develops, and the income of the villagers continues to increase.

In the Tianma Industrial Park of Nianzigou Village, Qingyouhe Town, Shangnan County, Shaanxi Province, Xie Fuji, a poverty alleviation household, explained the technical essentials to the villagers while managing and protecting the medicinal materials. “With support policies and technical training, we have also become industry leaders!” Xie Fuji said that through land transfer, base labor, and dividends from shareholding, the industrial park has driven 30 poverty-stricken households to increase their annual income by an average of 5,000 yuan. The Tianma industry in Nianzigou Village has grown bigger and bigger, and the poor village in the past has become a well-known rich village.

Over the past 10 years, various localities have developed distinctive rural industries that enrich the people according to local conditions, which has effectively driven the majority of farmers to find jobs and start businesses and continue to increase their income. In 2021, the per capita disposable income of rural residents will be 18,931 yuan, more than double that of 2012, and the living standards of farmers have improved a lot.

——Eating a cultural “feast” at the door of the house will enrich the spiritual life.

“There are quite a few fairy tales and classics here, and I often read books.” In Gabu Village, Cambula Town, Jianzha County, Qinghai Province, a student, Tashi, came to the Farmhouse Bookstore after school. The farmhouse bookstore has become a good place for the villagers to grow their knowledge and learn skills. Gabu Village has also built a cultural square, where villagers come here to sing, dance and exercise in their spare time.

Looking at the whole country, the rural public cultural infrastructure has been continuously improved, and all administrative villages have rural bookstores, electronic reading rooms and cultural activity rooms. There are more than 40,000 township (street) cultural stations and 570,000 village-level comprehensive cultural service centers nationwide.

——The wind in the civilized township is blowing vigorously, which boosts the spirit of farmers.

Sanli Village, Meixian Town, Pingjiang County, Hunan Province has formulated village rules and regulations that advocate the change of customs. Families that clearly violate the rules cannot be rated as star-rated families. By organizing the villagers to set rules and establish good customs together, Sanli Village has gradually formed a good atmosphere in which everyone abides by the village rules and regulations, and every household strives to be a civilized family.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, all localities have vigorously cultivated a civilized rural style, a good family style, and a simple folk style, and carried forward the new style of the times. The peasant masses self-managed, actively participated, and consciously practiced changing customs and habits, and rural civilization continued to glow with a new look.

To rejuvenate the nation, the countryside must be rejuvenated. Adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and mobilize the power of the whole party and the whole society to solidly promote rural revitalization. The majority of party members and cadres and hundreds of millions of farmers will roll up their sleeves and work hard, which will surely make the vast countryside more beautiful and make the villagers more beautiful. happier life.