The moment of truth! Valledupar receives Cortuluá with the final in sight

After returning from a productive tour of Cúcuta and Valle del Cauca -which earned him 4 points out of 6 possible- Valledupar FC’s moment of truth arrived.

Also read: Colombia humiliated Slovakia 5-1 and reached the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup

This Thursday, June 1, at 4 pm, the cast of Julián Barragán must demonstrate at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau who is prepared to fight for the place in the final of the Ascent I Tournament.

After surprising their rivals today in Yumbo, whom they beat 2-0 with goals from Sebastián Gutiérrez and Misael Martínez, the Verdiblancos will seek to confirm at home what they have done as a visitor to seriously dream of promotion.

That victory last Monday left Valledupar with 5 points, in second place in the zone, but with the same units and goal difference as Cúcuta.

“Now it is to believe and strengthen that part of determination, of conviction, that it was a team that could raise and glory to God that a good group was given in a short time, the work and the fruits, which is the most positive “Barragán said after that meeting.

Do not stop reading: Valledupar FC excites!: got into the fight for the final of the Promotion

In the other duel of the group, Patriotas and Cúcuta face each other, at the same time, at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja.

A Verdiblanca victory and a patriotic defeat or draw would leave the Vallenatos as the only leaders of group B. But first, they must assert their home this afternoon because… the moment of truth has arrived.

SO GOES GROUP B

Cúcuta 5 points and +2 HD

Valledupar 5 points and +2 HD

Patriots 3 points and 0 HD

Cortuluá 1 point and -4 HD

The squad trained this Wednesday at the sports venue that hosted the transcendental meeting. / PHOTO: Joaquín Ramírez.



DATASHEET

Estadio: Armando Maestre (Valledupar)

Central: Yahir Cardenas – Goal

Date: 4 Homers of the I-2023 Promotion Tournament.

Valledupar FC: Weimar Asprilla; Mateo Parra, David Álvarez, Kevin Rivas and Joan Cajares; Jean Marcos Angulo, Iván Camacho, Juan Cantillo, Dayron Valencia and Jhon Gutiérrez; Michael Martinez.

Coach: Julian Barragan.

Cortuluá: John Camilo Loaiza; Brian Cundumi, Jose Garcia, Kalazan Suarez; Luis Carlos Guevera, Maikol Herrera, Juan Caicedo, Johar Mejia, Christian Mosquera, Breider Villalobos; Jairo Ditta.

Coach: Jorge Peralta.