The moon of the month of Shawwal has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, tomorrow, Friday, April 21, will be Eid al-Fitr

The moon of the month of Shawwal was sighted in Saudi Arabia

Total April 21 Eid al-Fitr will be on Friday

Riyadh: 20. April(sahrnews.com/agencies)

Today in Saudi Arabia 20 April 2023 On Thursday The month of Shawwal 1444 The Hijri moon has been sighted. According to this, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and many Gulf countries Friday 21 April will be celebrated.

According to the report of Urdu News Jeddah and Saudi Gazette, the Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting of the Shawwal moon in the country and announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be Friday. April 21 The Saudi Gazette has reported the sighting of the moon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Twitter.

According to international media reports, Qatar has officially announced that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated after the sighting of the moon April 21 It will be celebrated on Friday. Likewise in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow April 21 Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday.

Oman announced the first day of Eid al-Fitr, a religious holiday week at the end of Ramadan April 22 will be celebrated.This decision was taken after a meeting of the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Committee after sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday evening.

Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei did not see the Shawwal moon April 22Saturday has been declared as the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

On the other hand, according to the report of Urdu News Jeddah, the moon of Shawwal was not seen in Pakistan. According to the declaration of the Central Rupat Hilal Committee, the meeting of the Central Rupat Hilal Committee was held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Islamabad. The Chairman of the Central Rupat Hilal Committee was Maulana Abdul Khabir. According to Azad, evidence of moon sighting was not received from all over Pakistan, therefore, 1st Shawwal April 22 will be



