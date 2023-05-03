The moon will be dyed red

Another of the celestial phenomena that we Colombians can enjoy arrives this week.

It will be the total lunar eclipse, in which our satellite will be stained with blood.

Known precisely as the “Blood Moon”, the phenomenon can be enjoyed on the night of next Friday May 5th.

The experts reported that no need to cover your eyes during a total lunar eclipsesince there is no risk of damaging the eyes when viewing it with the naked eye and unlike a solar eclipse, during a lunar eclipse it is not necessary to take special precautions to protect the eyes.

It can be seen from anywhere, but to admire the phenomenon in its entirety it is advisable to leave the city to a dark and safe place, so that light pollution does not affect observation.

According to NASA, the “Sangre Eclipse” It will be in its entirety around 11:30 p.m. and the places where it can be seen will be throughout the American continent, especially in Mexico and in some European countries.

The phenomenon

During the eclipse, the earth will pass between the sun and the moon and the shadow that it will project on the satellite will oscillate between crimson and violet colors and when it completely covers it, darkening it, it will take on a reddish color that resembles blood.

The moon takes on this color due to a phenomenon known to researchers as Rayleigh scattering in which the Earth’s atmosphere acts as a prism, breaking down the white light of the Sun in different colors.

During a total lunar eclipse, sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere and is focused on the moon’s surface, causing the moon to take on a reddish hue.

The red tones are the ones that disperse the least in the Earth’s atmosphere and, therefore, are the ones that reach the moon.

myths

The name of “Blood Moon” it also has a historical and religious origin, since in ancient times, some cultures believed that it was a harbinger of natural disasters or catastrophic events.

In addition, according to Christian tradition, the name is due to the fact that during the crucifixion of Jesus, the moon turned red like blood.

This phenomenon is also called “Moon of Flowers” by the native communities settled in the United States and Canada due to the splendor that the fields acquire with the warmth of spring.

Likewise, the astronomical observation platform ‘SeaSky’ assured that it also has the name of “Milk Moon” or “Harvest Moon”since this phenomenon coincides with the harvest stage in the agricultural cycle.

The duration of a total lunar eclipse can vary, but it usually lasts around two hours.

