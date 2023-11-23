The morning temperature in southern Gyeonggi Province dropped by 10 degrees compared to yesterday… Cold weather :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

The lowest temperature in the morning is -7 to -3 degrees, the highest temperature during the day is 1 to 4 degrees… Be careful about fire when using a heater

[수원=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Byeong-hee = It will be mostly clear in the southern Gyeonggi region on the 24th, but it will be cold as the morning temperature falls below freezing.

According to the Metropolitan Meteorological Administration, the temperature on this day is expected to be cold, lower than normal (lowest temperature is -3 to 3 degrees, maximum temperature is 8 to 11 degrees).

In particular, the morning temperature will be 10 degrees higher than the previous day and fall below 0 degrees (-5 degrees or lower in Gyeonggi Province) in many places, and the daytime temperature will remain below 5 degrees and the wind will be strong, making the perceived temperature even lower.

The lowest temperature in the morning is -7 to -3 degrees, including -3 degrees in Suwon, and the highest temperature during the day is 1 to 4 degrees, including 3 degrees in Suwon.

In the remote waters of the central West Sea, where a storm warning was announced, winds will blow very strongly at 25 to 60 km per hour, and waves will rise very high at 1.5 to 3.5 m. The wind in the sea off Gyeonggi Province will gradually become stronger, blowing very strongly at 30 to 55 kilometers per hour until the morning, and waves will rise as high as 1.0 to 2.5 meters.

In the metropolitan area, there are places where winds blow strongly at instantaneous speeds of 35 to 55 km per hour, so care must be taken in managing facilities.

An official from the Seoul Metropolitan Meteorological Administration said, “Elderly and weak people with weak immune systems due to the cold should take care of their health by refraining from outdoor activities as much as possible, and should pay special attention to fire prevention when using heaters such as stoves and electric blankets.”

