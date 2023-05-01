The Moroccan cycling team is running the Tour of Benin with dual ambitions

Electronic flag – Rabat The elements of the national cycling team landed, Monday morning, in the capital, Cotonou, to participate in the eighteenth edition of the Tour of the Boys, which will be held from 02 to 07 May.

The national elite consists of competitors Ashraf Al-Daghmi, Youssef Badado, Al-Hussein Al-Sabahi, Adel Al-Arabawi and Salah El-Din Lamrawani, and is supervised by the former cycling champion, the national coach Abdel-Ati Saadoun.

The Moroccan national team participates in the competitions of this tour, which is included in the agenda of the International Federation of the game (class 2.2), along with a group of African teams and professional teams from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Mauritania, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria, Togo, Mauritius, France. , the Netherlands, as well as the host country Benin.

The competitions of this tour will take place in six stages, during which the contestants will travel a total distance of more than 760 km, to be concluded on the seventh of this month with the organization of the Grand Prix of the Beninese capital, Cotonou.

The Moroccan national team had marked a very distinguished participation in the previous version of the Tour of the Boys, where it was able to win the general ranking according to the teams as the best team in the tournament, while Adel Al-Arabawi was crowned with the grand prize of the capital, Cotonou, at the end of the stages of the Tour.

It is noteworthy that the Moroccan national team ranks 30th in the world and the third in Africa in the latest classification of the International Cycling Union.

Thanks to its outstanding results, the Moroccan national team is in a good position to qualify for the Combined World Championships scheduled in the Scottish capital, Glasgow (3-13 August 2023) and the 2024 Paris Olympics.