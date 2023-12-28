The Moroccan cycling team will shine in 2023

The Moroccan cycling team marked a distinguished presence during the year 2023, occupying 26th place in the world and second in Africa according to the final rankings for the year 2023, issued by the International Cycling Union. This allowed him to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Royal Moroccan Cycling University, in the annual report published on its official website, noted this fourth successive achievement of its kind after the London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020 sessions (held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

The same university said that the Moroccan cycling team was able to secure its early qualification to the Paris Olympics, in which the top 45 teams in the world rankings participate, after it had qualified for the combined world championship, which was held in Glasgow between August 5 and 13 last, which He participated for the first time in four categories; It is a road racing bike, a mountain bike, a bike for people with disabilities (in a disabled situation), and then a BMX racing bike, thanks to its distinguished results and significant presence in the African Championship and in international tours in a number of countries on the continent that are included on the agenda of the International Cycling Federation (Africa). tor).

On the individual level, the same source indicated that there were two Moroccan racers among the top ten list in Africa (the UCI Africa Tour), namely Ashraf Al-Daghmi (third) and Adel Al-Arbawi (fifth).

The results also included the crowning of Moroccan cyclist Nadim Lagmouchi, who lives in London, as champion of Africa in the BMX category, which was held in the city of Bulawayo in Zimbabwe on the 4th and 5th of last November, and he automatically secured a ticket to qualify for the Paris 2004 Olympic Games in an unprecedented achievement. In the history of the Moroccan bike in this category.

Morocco’s qualification to the Paris Paralympics came after a season full of achievements recorded by champions Haitham Al-Amrawi (Class G1) and Mohamed Bouchfar (Class G2), who were crowned with gold in the African Championship, which was held in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, between February 8 and 17, 2023, with Morocco occupying seventh place. Globally.

It is noteworthy that the Royal Moroccan Cycling University, in coordination with the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports and the Moroccan National Olympic Committee, had bet on bicycles for people of determination, convinced of the necessity of expanding the base of sports practice to include all disciplines of bicycle racing; Including the category of people with special needs, in line with its strategy that aims to develop the Moroccan bicycle and raise it to the best levels.

The Moroccan bike shined during the year 2023 in many stations. The most prominent of which is the Arab Sports Tournament in Algeria (July 5-15, 2023), in which two gold medals were won in an individual time trial race by Mohsen Al-Korji, and according to the teams by the quartet of Ashraf Al-Daghmi, Mohsen Al-Korji, Adel Al-Arbawi and Osama Khafi, in addition to a silver in the road race according to the teams.

The Bike Lions also dominated the Francophone Games in Kinshasa (July 28 – August 6) by winning five medals, as cyclists Ashraf Al-Daghmi and Nasr Al-Din Al-Matouki respectively won the gold and silver medals for the individual race in 2018, which took place in a closed orbit in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Moroccan women’s team monopolized the podium in the women’s individual race by occupying the first four places in the race. Salma Hariri won the precious metal, ahead of her compatriots Shaima Al-Zakrawi, who won silver, and then Wissal Bouabo, who won bronze.

During the African Road Racing Championship, which was hosted by the Ghanaian capital, Accra, the national team won four medals. A silver medal was won by the youth team in the time trial race (Ashraf Al-Karimi – Saad Ait Aqbour Al-Mahdi Al-Arbawi – Youssef Al-Gharisi), and three bronze medals were won by Ashraf Al-Daghmi (general individual road race), Al-Mahdi Al-Karimi (general youth individual race), and African track champion Raja Shaker. (A time trial race in the under-23 category).

The promising young woman, Raja Shaker, presented Morocco with a gold-flavoured bronze medal in the Olympic cross-country race in the under-23 category, as part of the African Mountain Bike Championships held in Johannesburg. Given the value of experienced female competitors in European and South African clubs.

The Moroccan riders performed well in a number of African tours, where they were crowned with full marks as champions of the fourth edition of the Tour of the Sahel in Mauritania (February 1st – 5th) and the Boys Tour, whether at the level of the individual general ranking or according to the teams.

The Moroccan team was also crowned champion of the 34th edition of the Tour of Burkina Faso, which was held between October 27 and November 5, 2023, ahead of the Burkinabe team and the Belgian professional team of Flanders, in addition to winning the 23rd edition of the International Grand Prix Chantal Pilla (October 3-7), ahead of The Algerian and Rwandan national teams.