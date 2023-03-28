Within the framework of the fraternal and solidarity relations between the Moroccan Labor Federation and the French trade union organizations, Brother Melody El Makharek, Secretary General of the Moroccan Labor Federation, sent a message of solidarity to the gentlemen:

Laurent BERGER, Secretary General of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT)

Philippe Martinez, Secretary General of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT)

– Frédéric SOUILLOT, General Secretary of the Workforce (FO)

Through it, he expressed the solidarity of the Moroccan Labor Union and the Moroccan working class with the struggles waged by the French unions and the working class, denouncing the government’s decision to pass the retrogressive law to raise the retirement age for wage earners in France to 64 years.

In the same letter, he also stressed the full support for the position of the French trade unions on this reform, which they rightly classified as reform: violent, unfair, and unfair, reminding that any reform that concerns the world of work and workers’ issues, especially pension systems, can only pass through the mechanisms of serious social dialogue and negotiation. Responsible and taking into account the positions and proposals of the trade union movement, and that it is not possible to blame the wage earners alone for the consequences of the pension fund crisis.

It should be noted that wage earners in France from various professional sectors and regions are continuing for the ninth day in a row to protest and strike, denouncing the French government’s decision to raise the retirement age to 64 years.

Long live labor solidarity!.