The Moroccan Minister of Awqaf receives a high-ranking delegation from the New Hilf al-Fudul Foundation

Electronic flag – Rabat

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Tawfiq, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco, received a high-level delegation from the New Hilf al-Fudul Foundation, on Thursday, August 03, 2023, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Fatwa, President of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, and Dr. William Findley Executive Director of the Foundation and a number of leaders of the Foundation.

The meeting dealt with issues of peace in the world, the centrality of the values ​​of tolerance and acquaintance, the importance of promoting coexistence and respect for the other, and the need to confront all forms of contempt for religions, attacks on sanctities, and all speeches of incitement and racism.

The meeting was an occasion for His Excellency the Minister to brief the delegation on Morocco’s historical march in establishing a model of harmony and happy coexistence, and constructive mixing between Muslims and others.

The delegation noted the fruitful cooperation that the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum and the new Hilf al-Fudul are still enjoying on the part of the Moroccan Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, looking forward to continuing and strengthening the bonds of cooperation to serve the civilized narrative and the strategic vision for building global peace.

On the occasion, the delegation touched on the anniversary of the historic Marrakesh Declaration on the Rights of Religious Minorities, which was issued in 2016 under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and was one of the fruits of constructive cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, which received wide international appreciation and great praise from decision-makers and leaders. Religious people around the world, praising his currentness, importance and inspirational power, in support of citizenship charters that embrace diversity across the world.