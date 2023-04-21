Home » The Moroccan Society of Psychiatry holds its annual conference in Marrakesh
The Moroccan Society of Psychiatry holds its annual conference in Marrakesh

The annual conference of the Moroccan Society of Psychiatry will be held at the Olivar Palace Hotel in Marrakesh on May 13, 2023, starting at nine thirty in the morning, under the title “Therapeutic Protocols in Psychiatry.”

The Moroccan Association of Psychiatry has set several goals that it seeks to achieve by organizing this conference, the most important of which is the attempt to standardize treatment protocols at the national level, update and improve them, and then download them in a manner that corresponds to the daily practice of psychiatrists, as well as in a manner that is compatible with health coverage systems on the one hand and with international recommendations on the one hand. other.

