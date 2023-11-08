The Moroccan taekwondo team wins the African Championship title

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Moroccan national taekwondo team won the title of the African Nations Championship, which was held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on November 5 and 6. The national team was crowned champion of the tournament after occupying first place with 11 medals (7 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze).

Morocco topped the overall standings of the tournament in the male and female categories, ahead of Egypt with two gold, four silver and seven bronze, then Côte d’Ivoire with two gold, five silver and three bronze.

The gold medals won by the national elements were awarded to Ayoub Al-Basel in the weight of more than 87 kg, Sufyan Al-Asabi in the weight of less than 87 kg, Haitham Al-Zaghouti in the weight of less than 74 kg, Sakina Al-Sahib in the weight of less than 46 kg, and Omaima Al-Bushti in the weight of less than 87 kg. Of 53 kg, Omaima Bummah weighed less than 73 kg, and Fatima Al-Zahraa Abu Fares weighed more than 73 kg.

The only silver medal went to Maryam Khulal in the weight category of less than 62 kg.

As for the three bronze medals, they went to Safia Saleh in the weight category less than 67 kg, Youssef Baatris in the weight category less than 80 kg, and Abdel Basset Wasfi in the weight category less than 63 kg.

