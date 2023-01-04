04 January 2023 15:10

Recently archived 2022, it’s time to focus on the musical news of 2023. There are several albums to keep an eye on in the coming months. Of some we already know the release date, of others we will know soon, while for others we still have to rely on a mixture of intuition and hope. I made a list, putting together certainties and indiscretions. Let’s start with certainties. Iggy Pop, Every loser (January 6)

At 75, the Michigan musician doesn’t even think about retiring and is about to release an album with some of the most famous drummers in international rock (from Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Taylor Hawkins). Margo Price, Strays (January 13)

The country of Price, guitarist and singer from Nashville, is not reassuring music, but critical of his country. He talks about gender inequality, the dichotomy between big cities and provincial life. And his new record promises to be one of the best he’s ever made. John Cale, Mercy (20 th January)

The co-founder of the Velvet Underground is about to return with his first album in seven years. Defined by his record company, Domino records, as a work that crosses the “night of the soul” through electronics, Mercy was recorded alongside several exciting names in contemporary music, from Laurel Halo to the Animal Collective. Young Fathers, Heavy heavy (February 3)

The Scottish experimental pop trio, who already have three very interesting albums behind them and won the prestigious Mercury prize in 2014, is about to release their fourth work, preceded by three singles (Geronimo, I saw, Tell somebody). forgive me RAVEN (February 10)

The Washington-based rnb singer took more than five years to release her second album, the follow-up to the highly acclaimed Take me apart. For now we only know the single On the run. I have her, This stupid world (February 10)

The band from New Jersey, stopped from 2020 when it came out We have amnesia sometimeswill release his seventeenth album on February 10, preceded by the single Fallout. Gorillaz, Cracker Island (February 24)

Damon Albarn's cartoon band is ready to release its eighth effort. As usual, there will be many guests: Tame Impala (in the song New gold), Thundercat (in Cracker Island), Stevie Nicks dei Fletwood Mac (in Oil), Bad Bunny (in Storm) e Beck (in Possession Island).

After the death of keyboardist Andy Fletcher, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have decided to continue with their historic band anyway. The title of the new album seems to refer precisely to the disappearance of Fletcher and will be accompanied by a world tour (which also includes dates in Italy). King’s wool, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean blvd (March 10)

Lana Del Rey is one of the most talented and prolific American singer-songwriters. After releasing two albums in 2021, she will be back with in a couple of months Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean blvd. Among the producers there is once again the trusted Jack Antonoff.

Fever Ray, Radical romantics (March 10)

Radical romantics is the first album in five years by Swedish artist Karin Dreijer, aka Fever Ray. The singer has also already released two singles, Carbon dioxide e What they call us, written together with his brother Olof, already at his side in the project The Knife. Among other producers and performers featured in Radical romantics figurano Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails). Metallica, 72 seasons (April 14)

Speaking about the album title, vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield said: “Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our life that form our true or false selves. The concept of ‘who we are’ affirmed by our parents. Much of our adult experience is a recollection or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or free from those chains that we carry with us”. The band also released their first single, Eternal Light. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Council skies (May, title and date not officially confirmed)

The title of the fourth solo album by the founder of Oasis seems to be a tribute to his roots in the city of Manchester (the English word council probably refers to public housing). Can we expect a return to the classic Oasis sounds? Judging by the eighties style of the first single Pretty boy I would not say. Travis Scott, Utopia (June, to be confirmed)

The Texan rapper, who will play for the first time in Italy on June 30th, should release the long-awaited sequel to Astroworld (which was a Mr. disco), now dating back to 2018. In recent months Travis Scott has remained somewhat in the shadows, especially after the tragedy that occurred during the concert on November 5, 2021, when ten people died crushed in the crowd.

The release date of the New York rapper’s new album is not yet known, but he revealed the title himself during a streaming concert for Amazon, in which he also presented three unreleased songs. Peter Gabriel, I/O (date to be confirmed)

In November, the former Genesis leader announced his first tour in seven years (which will also pass through Italy). And he added that he will bring the songs from the new album live I/O. We don’t know anything else at the moment. Everything But The Girl (primavera)

British duo Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt haven’t released an album of new songs since 1999, but the singer tweeted on Nov. 2 that she and her husband have made new songs together and will release them as Everything But The Girl. next spring”.

And now let’s move on to the records that will almost certainly come out, but for which we don’t have a release date or a title. Beyoncé e Jay-Z

After you post Reinassance, an album received triumphantly by audiences and critics (I didn’t like it that much actually, but to people who matter much more than me, like Pitchfork journalists, yes) Beyoncé has announced that two more are to come. According to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan, the trilogy of Reinassance will continue with “an acoustic record” and another album recorded with rapper (and husband) Jay-Z. Lots of irons in the fire. PJ Harvey

The British singer-songwriter will likely release the successor to next summer The hope six demolition project of 2016. The new songs, the musician said, are inspired by composers such as Jonny Greenwood, Mica Levi, Hildur Guðnadóttir and Ryuichi Sakamoto and musicians such as Anna von Hausswolff’s, as well as Rough and rowdy ways di Bob Dylan. The Smile

Speaking of Jonny Greenwood, Smile, a project that sees the guitarist alongside Thom Yorke and drummer Tom Skinner, plan to release their second album later this year. At least according to the words of Skinner, who in an interview with Musicale in November had declared: "The tour has allowed us to better develop our identity and next year things will certainly happen. We're working on some new songs and I hope at some point in the next few months we'll be back in the studio to record them."

In October Jesse Hughes, the leader of Eagles Of Death Metal, let it slip that his friend Josh Homme’s Queens Of The Stone Age had just finished recording a new album. It is therefore probable that the band will publish it by the end of 2023. Fatumata Diawara

In November, the Malian singer released her new single Nserarecorded together with Damon Albarn, which will be the appetizer of the new album arriving later this year. IN KAITRANA

The talented Canadian producer, whose latest solo album dates back to 2019 (Bubba) will release his new project in the course of 2023. And these are “dance-oriented” songs, as he declared in a recent interview with Flaunt magazine. Janelle Monáe

The American singer, who is now dedicating more and more time to her acting career, recently declared that she is in the studio working on new songs. That’s why I would include it in the names to watch this year. MGMT

The Connecticutt band had promised a new album by the end of 2022, but it didn’t arrive. Maybe 2023 will be the good year.