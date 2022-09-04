From September 1st to 5th, the 2022 International Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo (hereinafter referred to as the “Winter Expo”) was held in Shougang Park. As one of the three competition areas of the North 2022 Winter Olympics, Yanqing has participated in the exhibition for seven consecutive years. The Yanqing exhibition area of ​​this Winter Expo is set up in the Olympic achievements promotion service exhibition area in Hall 6 of the Sports Service Exhibition Area of ​​Shougang Park, with a booth area of ​​459 square meters. The event preserves the precious heritage, supporting guarantees, heritage utilization, and industrial development for Yanqing.





Walking into the Yanqing exhibition area, the unique design of the venue is eye-catching. The main building structure above the exhibition area is an excerpt of the most thrilling part of the “Snow Dragon” track, and the large inclined sand table below is the highlight, highlighting the high recognition of Yanqing ice and snow venues. Spend. The exhibition area is divided into three parts: “Mountain Venues, Charming Winter Olympics”, “Sports Resorts, The Most Beautiful City”, and “Ice and Snow Sports, Towards the Future”. The first section is “The Charming Winter Olympics in Mountain Venues”, which fully displays the shocking scenes of the Olympic Park with sand tables and shapes, allowing the audience to experience the strong atmosphere of the Winter Olympics; the second section is “the most beautiful city in sports resorts”. The wonderful moments of the Winter Olympics events, the torch relay, and the athletes’ awards are the beginning. Through rail transportation, medical care, ice and snow culture, international reception, and ecological civilization, the changes in the image of Yanqing brought by the Winter Olympics will be reflected, and the most beautiful Winter Olympics will be displayed. ;The third section is “Ice and Snow Sports Towards the Future”, showing the development of the ice and snow sports industry, the construction of Yanqing event venues, many international and national competitions in the future, and the sports science and technology achievements of exhibitors.





In this year’s Yanqing exhibition area, there are also three check-in points for Internet celebrities. The first point is the huge sand table with snowflakes, and the iconic Winter Olympic venues such as “Winter Olympic Village”, “Snow Dragon” and “Xue Feiyan” are restored to the audience. in front of you. Here, you can feel the immersive Winter Olympics feast, especially the technological innovation achievements of the Science and Technology Winter Olympics. The second point is to take a close-up photo with the torch. The wonderful moment of the torch lighting of the 2022 Winter Olympics is unforgettable to this day. At this year’s venue, you can take a close photo with the Winter Olympics torch, and the miniature version of the main torch platform will also be a highlight. The third point is the high-speed rail network red wall. With the successful holding of the Winter Olympics in 2022, Yanqing has also become a veritable “sports resort, the most beautiful city” against the high-speed rail under the outline of the Haituo Mountains. The high-level ice and snow sports venues and high-quality ecosystem have attracted countless spectators to stop and experience the ice and snow charm of the Yanqing Division of the Winter Olympics.









In order to fully create the atmosphere of the Winter Olympics, expand the publicity of Yanqing’s image, attract tourists and promote industrial investment, the Yanqing exhibition area successively organized sports companies to sign contracts, investment promotion policy conferences, and star athletes to sign cultural shirts from September 1st to September 5th. Presenting Olympic mascots and ski resort tickets, taking pictures with the champions of winter events, releasing new technologies and new products of enterprises, presenting service guarantee Winter Olympics hotel room experience cards to lucky audiences, 5G gates at Yanqing Ski Resort, and smart ticket vending machines for snow ticket purchase experience . At the same time, during the exhibition, we will visit participating sports enterprises and carry out activities such as investment promotion.

Taking advantage of the opportunity of participating in the Winter Expo, in the Yanqing exhibition area, 15 park enterprises including Mingxing Ice and Snow, Xuezu Technology, Qiyu Sports, Bingfeng Technology, and Hongbo Hanshuo Sports participated in the exhibition. Some of them participated in the service guarantee of the Winter Olympics, which attracted great attention from people from all walks of life. The reporter saw that Qiweixun will participate in the exhibition again this year. As the world‘s first Winter Olympics with full coverage of 5G, Qiweixun’s content transmission security supervision platform project has been applied to more than 40 event venues in the three major Winter Olympics. The network security public service platform escorts the transmission of the event broadcast content. The intelligent motion sensing technology and auxiliary training system exhibited by Bingfeng Technology has undertaken a major project of the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China for the “Science and Technology Winter Olympics”, providing daily training and testing services for the 2022 Beijing-Zhangjiakou Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympic National Teams. In addition, Hongbo Hanshuo’s interactive skiing and simulated skiing machines, Xuezu Technology‘s extremely cool “i+” sports scene service platform (formerly iSNOW ice and snow enterprise cloud service) and extremely cool sports APPs, Magicway Technology‘s HVC motion capture system, AI physical fitness assessment system, VR riding platform, virtual live broadcast system platform and other products, Mingxing Ice and Snow’s indoor and outdoor ski resort system, real ice skating rink system, real snow drifting system, all-weather artificial snowfall, high precision A series of high and new technologies such as indoor environment simulation control, low-temperature refrigeration and refrigeration system assembly, intelligent testing and training platforms for sports, etc., through sports technology services, ski experience interaction, physical fitness data collection, sports health testing, new generation manufacturing Snow equipment and other technologies and products fully demonstrate the development of Yanqing’s sports industry, demonstrate the extensive application of Yanqing technology in the field of sports, and attract audiences to compete for viewing experience.

It is understood that these exhibitors are all from the Zhongguancun (Yanqing) Sports Technology Frontier Technology Innovation Center, which is also the only technology park in Beijing with the theme of sports technology. At present, Yanqing District has attracted more than 80 sports technology companies to settle in the Zhongguancun (Yanqing) Sports Technology Frontier Technology Innovation Center Innovation Center, and 344 sports companies have gathered in Yanqing. These include not only Bingfeng Technology, Bisheng Sports and other technology companies participating in the guarantee of the Winter Olympics, but also industry leaders such as Mingxing Ice and Snow, Xuezu Technology, Weimag Technology, and Dream Origin, covering sports equipment, scientific training, sports rehabilitation More than 10 sub-sectors such as sports, event live broadcast, venue construction, and e-sports have initially formed a new development pattern of the entire sports industry chain.





In recent years, Yanqing has made good use of the three world-class “Golden Business Cards” of the Winter Olympics, the Expo and the Great Wall, and the industrial development has achieved a qualitative leap. Vigorously cultivate four industries of modern horticulture, ice and snow sports, new energy and energy Internet, and drones. At the same time, with innovative homes as the core, it focuses on building the Zhongguancun Modern Horticultural Industry Innovation Center, the Zhongguancun Sports Science and Technology Frontier Technology Innovation Center, and the hydrogen energy innovation industry. Park, UAV Innovation Park, and build a spatial layout of one core and four districts. Cultivating industries around four key points, focusing on technological innovation and development, and gathering elements and industries of innovation and development, nearly 1,000 enterprises have been introduced, and a large number of iconic and leading enterprises have been introduced, which has injected a strong force into the development of Yanqing. kinetic energy. In particular, the ice and snow sports industry will take advantage of the opportunity of the Winter Olympics to promote the integrated development of “ice and snow sports + training”, “ice and snow sports + tourism”, “ice and snow sports + technology“, and “ice and snow sports + events”. “The development model has initially taken shape.

In the future, Yanqing District will carry the brand-new business card of “the most beautiful Winter Olympic City”, make full use of the heritage of the Winter Olympics, accelerate the leap-forward development of the ice and snow sports industry, promote the construction of the “Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports Cultural Tourism Belt”, and strive to write the development of the post-Winter Olympics era. “Yanqing Answers”.



