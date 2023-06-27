The most common diseases in dogs and their treatments

“Learn about some of the most frequent diseases in dogs and the solutions for their speedy recovery”

Dogs are loyal companions and beloved family members, but just like humans, they can also suffer from various illnesses throughout their lives. By understanding the most common diseases that affect dogs and knowing the proper treatments, owners can take steps to keep their pets healthy and happy. In this article, we will explain some of the most common diseases in dogs and the treatments available to combat them, but first let’s learn about some signs that can indicate that the dog may be sick, although it is important to note that these signs are not definitive diagnoses.

How to identify if a dog is sick: signs to keep in mind

Appetite changes, behavioral changes, digestive problems, urination changes, breathing problems, skin and coat changes, unexplained weight loss or gain, and lameness or difficulty moving.

These are just a few common signs. It is important to note that each dog is unique and may display different symptoms.

‘El Diario’ consulted the veterinarian Víctor Santa, who shared information related to the most common diseases and some ways to treat them.

Digestive system diseases

One of the most common diseases in dogs is gastroenteritis, which is characterized by vomiting and diarrhea. This condition can be caused by various reasons, such as the ingestion of spoiled food or toxic substances. Treatment includes rehydration, a bland diet, and, in some cases, medication to control symptoms.

skin diseases

Skin conditions, such as allergic dermatitis, bacterial or fungal infections, and flea and tick infestations, are common in dogs. Treatment may include the use of medicated shampoos, topical creams, oral medications, and measures to control external parasites.

Diseases of the respiratory system

Upper respiratory infections, such as infectious tracheobronchitis (kennel cough), are common in dogs, especially those that have frequent contact with other canines. Treatments may include medications to relieve coughing, antibiotics if there is a secondary bacterial infection, and rest.

Diseases of the musculoskeletal system

Hip dysplasia and intervertebral disc disease are two common musculoskeletal diseases in dogs. Treatment can range from medication to manage pain and inflammation, to surgery in more serious cases.

Urinary system diseases

Urinary tract infections are common in dogs, especially females. Treatment usually involves the use of antibiotics to clear up the infection, along with measures to promote proper hydration and urination.

Tips

While these are just some of the more common diseases that affect canines, it’s important to note that each pet is unique and may have different health care needs. As a responsible owner, it is essential to maintain regular veterinary care, including periodic checkups, vaccinations, and immediate attention to any signs of disease. By being informed about the most common diseases and their treatments, we can guarantee a healthy and happy life for our faithful four-legged friends.

