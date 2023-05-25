The most common scams through WhatsApp, be careful

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications in the world, with more than two billion users.

However, it is also one of the favorite platforms for cybercriminals to carry out their fraud and deception.

The most common scams by WhatsApp

These can have different objectives, such as stealing accounts, impersonating identities, distributing malware or collecting personal data.

Here’s a look at some of the most common types of scams out there and how to avoid them.

Hoax of the false anniversary of a brand

This type of scam involves sending a message that a well-known brand or service is offering an anniversary gift or benefit.

The message includes a link to access the prize, but first you must complete a survey and share the message with other contacts or groups.

The prize is never delivered and the user is redirected to sites with invasive advertising or malware.

Identity fraud

In this case, the cybercriminal poses as a known contact or attractive person to trick the user into obtaining money or personal information.

For example, you can send a message saying that you are a relative who needs urgent help or that you are a person interested in establishing an emotional relationship.

false financial aid

This modality takes advantage of the economic crisis situation caused by the pandemic to offer supposed solidarity aid to certain sectors of the population.

The message invites the user to enroll in a support program and asks for their personal information.

This data is then used to commit other fraud or sell it on the black market.

Surveys, packages and lotteries

Another way to obtain personal data is by sending messages that promise some kind of benefit or prize in exchange for completing a survey, confirming the receipt of a package or participating in a lottery.

These messages often contain fake links that lead to fraudulent or malicious sites.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, it is recommended to follow some precautionary measures, such as:

– Do not open or forward suspicious messages that come from unknown numbers or that contain offers that are too good to be true.

– Do not click on links that are not from reliable sources or that have spelling or grammatical errors.

– Do not share verification codes or passwords with anyone, not even with known contacts.

– Do not provide personal or bank data through WhatsApp or other digital means without verifying the identity and legitimacy of the applicant.

– Keep the application and operating system of the device updated, as well as have a reliable security solution.

It may interest you: Is it safe to use WhatsApp Plus? Take care of your information This application may seem attractive due to its additional features, but it is important to understand that it is not completely secure. Read more

Comments