The most controversial response to the cancellation of the countdown is that the traffic management department has not received the notification of the new version of the traffic light – IT and Traffic

九宫格红绿灯来了！相较于旧版，在取消红绿灯读秒的同时，新国标红绿灯不仅改进结构设计，还融入了高度智能系统，对于改变有专家也是给出口诀：左转不亮看直行，右转不红不用停。

News

The most controversial response to the cancellation of the countdown is that the traffic management department has not received the notification of the new version of the traffic light

Jiugongge’s new national standard traffic light canceled the countdown and promoted the news on the hot search, arousing attention.@Red Star News reporter found that the news of the “Jiugongge” traffic lights will be circulated on the Internet in 2021.Many traffic control departments responded to Red Star News reporters, but they have not received a replacement notice yet

Jiugongge traffic lights are here! Compared with the old version, while the countdown of traffic lights is canceled, the new national standard traffic lights not only improve the structural design, but also incorporate a highly intelligent system. Experts also give a recipe for the change: turn left and see straight ahead, turn right without turning red without stopping.

Regarding such complaints, the designer also expressed the hope that everyone can understand that if you watch the new version several times, it is still a good memory. Some experts also said that the concept of the new national standard traffic lights has actually exceeded the “traffic” lights, and now it is equivalent to “Red and green lights are off”, which makes many people, especially many drivers, unacceptable for a while. In case of running the light, it is 6 points, and no one can stand it. It takes a lot of time to study and study.

This version of the traffic light has been implemented as early as July 1, 2017, but it has not been used for pilot use until recently. There are two points that cause the biggest controversy: First, the new national standard traffic light has three rows and three columns, and there are 8 kinds of traffic rules. , compared to before, each lane has a separate set of signal lights, and there are arrow lights for going straight, turning left, and turning right.

The straight lights of the new national standard only have round lights, which makes many car owners who are accustomed to seeing the previous ones a little confused and unable to react. Second, in order to prevent car owners from racing for seconds, the new national standard traffic lights have canceled the countdown, and the time to wait for the red light is no longer so long. Intuitively, it also makes some people in a hurry feel very anxious.

In fact, when looking at the new version of traffic lights rationally, the changes are not completely unfounded and willful. According to the Ministry of Public Security, as of now, the number of motor vehicles in the country has reached 408 million, including 312 million cars; there are 494 million motor vehicle drivers, including 456 million car drivers. Imagine.

Grandma Jiangning also specially said that,“Why cancel the countdown?” Because there is no countdown in the national standard! The countdown has never been mentioned in the previous versions of the traffic light national standard! The standard that countdown is based on is a public security industry standard: GA/T 508-2014, it is not a national standard or mandatory! Each place can choose according to their actual situation! To put it bluntly, you don’t have to, and if you want to use it, just follow this standard!

