There is a great panorama of possibilities for young people and aspirants in which they can choose what type of career to study; Get to know the different faculties offered by universities and find endless areas of knowledge.

Thus, studying a professional career means not only projection at a professional level, but also at a personal level, since having an undergraduate degree will open the job doors for students, but also, becoming a profession, is a meaning of status, education, relationships personal relationships and a better understanding of today’s global marketplace.

RISARALDA IS POSITIONED IN THE COUNTRY DUE TO ITS UNIVERSITY COVERAGE

Higher education is considered a productive sector of strategic importance in the city, as well as other aspects, access to higher education in Risaralda, university life, its quality, employability of graduates and the evolution of the regional economy.

According to the 2022 report of the Red Risaralda Universitaria, the department has a coverage of 63.9%, ranking third among the Colombian departments with the highest rate of gross coverage of higher education, according to official figures from the Ministry of National Education.

most desired professions

Municipal and departmental entities have worked on plans where high school graduates soon to graduate have greater access to higher education, including all the municipalities of Risaralda, improving the quality and relevance of academic and administrative processes.

However, there are still challenges for faster growth in research processes, the linking of teachers, their higher level of training and in the access and offer of quality postgraduate courses in the department.

Professionals that transcend

The exercise of the most sought-after careers in the department transcends in more competitive and dynamic scenarios, the educational institutions of the department graduate professionals who help organizations make far-reaching decisions that favor business development and growth for a globalized environment.

Academic programs are attractive to young people since it allows them to perform in various fields of action, generating an impact on society, contributing to the sustainability of organizations over time. In tune with world trends, universities offer careers with curricula that are mostly welcomed by applicants with critical educational models with a focus on competencies.

These are the most demanded professions, according to universities

1. Architecture: the graduate is trained to design, direct, implement and manage architectural solutions, responding to habitat problems in all their aspects and dimensions.

2. Psychology: acquire methodological and technical skills to detect, evaluate and diagnose social problems.

3. Public accounting: obtain skills for auditing, tax auditing, financial and tax advice in organizations.

4. Systems engineering: will develop, evaluate and optimize the software; designs builds, operating systems, and other computational resources.

5. Marketing: has the ability to comprehensively visualize the opportunities that are generated with

Selecting an appropriate college major is aided by business research and the application of market intelligence.