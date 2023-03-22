Below is a list of the top 10 most discussed US stocks on the WallStreetBets forum on Reddit over the last 24 hours according to data from Quiver Quantitative.



First Republic

Bank GameStop NVIDIA Tesla C3.ai Nike Swiss credit Advanced Micro

Devices UBS Apple

The US Federal Reserve has so far been determined to combat persistently high inflation by raising interest rates, but that strategy is now being tested after it wreaked havoc on the global financial system following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US , with contagion spreading across the Atlantic and leading to the bailout of Switzerland’s second largest bank.

Despite these concerns, economists expect the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 25 basis points today, although there is a chance that there will be no change at all. Eyes are also on comments on the future path of rate hikes as markets watch for signs of a possible pause in rate hikes.

Bank stocks remain in the spotlight ahead of the Fed’s decision, and First

Republic is the focus of interest after liquidity problems. The stock recovered a bit yesterday, but it’s still volatile and is down 5.3% today, so it’s far from recovering the 87% drop in 2023. Reports what JPMorgan working out a new rescue plan, gave a certain – apparently temporary – confidence yesterday. A group of large lenders, including JPMorgan, pledged last week to inject $30 billion in deposits into First Republic to prop up the bank and stem fears, but JPMorgan is now considering making a proposal to do so, according to Bloomberg to convert all or part of these funds into capital. Wall Street bank executives met in Washington yesterday to discuss the matter and the broader threat to the industry and will continue the talks today. First Republic is trying to raise cash and it’s believed the company is also open to a sale to a competitor, but there were new reports today that it’s looking at ways to downsize itself if it can’t is to raise new funds, according to unnamed sources speaking to Reuters. This would involve selling parts of the business, including part of the loan portfolio, to generate cash while reducing costs.

Apple falls slightly today after the stock closed at a six-month high yesterday. The iPhone maker has significantly outperformed the broader market, having risen 27% since early 2023. The 50-day moving average is about to form a golden cross above the 200-day moving average, which would provide a fresh bullish signal for the stock.

NVIDIA up 0.5% to $263.29, opening at a fresh 11-month high after a number of brokers raised their price targets after being impressed by the artificial intelligence outlook during the company’s developer conference. Brokers who raised their price target included Wells Fargo to $320 from $275, Mizuho to $290 from $230, BMO to $305 from $255 and Truist Securities to $289 from $266. Rosenblatt Securities, which has a price target of $320, said that AI momentum and NVIDIA’s existing hardware and software roadmaps will “materially transform the financial model over the next decade.” Yesterday, NVIDIA CEO and Founder Jensen Huang delivered the keynote address of the conference, which Rosenblatt says underscores “NVIDIA’s daunting leadership in what we believe to be the greatest half-cycle, which we call the mother of all cycles.” JPMorgan agreed that NVIDIA is ahead of its peers, while Bernstein said NVIDIA is the stock you need to expose yourself to the possibilities of generative AI.

Nike falls 1.1% to $124.26 as investors worry about margins as the company struggles to clear unwanted inventory, overriding a decision to raise full-year sales guidance. Nike said the company is now targeting high-single-digit sales growth, rather than the low-single-digit range previously, as sales and earnings came in better than expected in the most recent quarter. Earnings remain under pressure as higher costs and excess inventory force the company to offer more discounts. Nike said inventories have improved over the past six months and that the company will continue to work on clearing them in 2023 as well. On a positive note, the reopening of the Chinese market should bode well for Nike in the near future. Several brokers raised their price targets on Nike this morning. Most notably, Barclays upgraded it to “Overweight” and raised it from $110 to $154.

GameStop up more than 40% to open at its highest level in over three months after the company topped Wall Street’s expectations and demolished the doubters late last night by announcing its first quarterly earnings in two years. The gaming retailer and favorite meme stock returned $48.2 million in net income for the quarter, a welcome surprise given Wall Street had been expecting losses. Profit was the focus, though revenue fell for the third straight quarter. CEO Matt Furlong said GameStop is now on a “path to profitability” but gave no outlook for 2023. Still, investors welcomed the news as Wall Street expected GameStop to be in the red for at least the next two years would stay. Wedbush increased its price target on the stock to $6.50 from $5.30.

