There are many benefits to living in an iconic city like New York or Singapore, but the amenities and exclusivity can come at a steep cost. Cities become expensive due to a wide variety of factors, such as the demand for housing, the concentration of businesses with high salaries, and a high standard of living. But there are also factors like taxes, transportation costs, and the availability of goods and services that can contribute to the overall cost of living in global cities.

The Economist-EIU has compiled a ranking of the world‘s most expensive cities to live in after examining more than 400 prices for more than 200 products and services in 172 cities around the world in the last year. Singapore e New York take first place among the world‘s most expensive cities in 2022, pushing Tel Aviv (Israel) from first place in 2021 to third in 2022.

Both cities had high inflation and strong currencies. Surprisingly, this is the first time that the most populous city in the United States has topped the chart. The city with one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world, Hong Kong it ranked fourth on this list, followed by Los Angeles, which moved up from its ninth position in 2021.

The top European cities are Switzerland, Zurich (6) and Geneva (7), while the top in the European Union are Paris (9) and Copenhagen (10).