There is rage in Colombia for the pass market of the FPCwhich in 2023 has had large transfers, as is the case of Juanfer Quintero to Junior from Barranquilla. Leonardo Castro to Millos, Andrés Ibargüen to Medellín and Dayro Moreno to Once Caldasamong other names that have sounded.

Despite the fact that many names come from abroad or remain in Colombian soccer, there are other figures from 2022 who are still waiting for a formal offer to play in another country, as is the case with Kevin Mier, Andrés Llinás and Junior Hernándezamong other outstanding names.

Those three names mentioned are part of the Top 5 transferables of the FPCregarding the measurement of its cost in millions of Euros, by the teams that are interested in having the services of some of the figures that it has today, the Colombian soccer.

This ranking is based on several factors to determine the amount of money that those interested in them could pay, under any latitude and circumstance. In that order of ideas, there are five players who can bring a great economic return for the FPC and teams like millionaires.

The list of the five players and their estimated cost in millions of Euros is made up as follows: In fifth place is Daniel Mantillaa player who is now part of the Deportivo Caliand that according to Football Observatoryhas a cost of 4 million Euros.

They are followed in fourth place by the player Andres Llinascentral defender of cornwith the same amount of market value as the one in third place, Junior Hernandezone of the referents that hopes to have the tolima in 2023 with an estimated value of 5 million euros.

Then he is at the top in second place, the goalkeeper from National Athletic, Kevin Mier, who has a market value, in terms of Euros, of 6 million. And the most expensive on this list, which belongs to cornes Daniel Ruiz, the talented 21-year-old 10 is quoted by CIES in 8 million euros.

