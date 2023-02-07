Medicine is perhaps one of the careers most desired by young people. Like all, this profession requires sacrifice, dedication but mostly money.

On many occasions, people find it almost impossible to enter to study Medicine due to their high semester cost. This is by far the most expensive race in the country.

The current economic situation of the country, plus the increase in the dollar, caused many universities to considerably increase the semester cost of their courses for the first semester of 2023.

But, for sure, which are the universities where it comes out more expensive study medicine?

The ranking of universities is broken down as follows (from highest to lowest price):

Universidad de los Andes: The cost of each semester at this higher education institution is $31.2 million.

Javeriana university: It has a semi-annual value of $29.9 million.

Rosario University: $27.4 million.

Forest University: $27.1 million.

Savannah College: $26.7 million.

University Foundation of Health Sciences (FUCS): $22.5 million.

Juan N Corpas University: $17.3 million.

Military University: $14.8 million.

Sanitas University Foundation: $14.6 million.