Even more curious, the Registry highlights other “rare” names on the list, such as Lazarus (with 4,614 records), Jonah (2,076), Zacharias (836) and Aaron (143). All of them, explained by the entity as a sample of Colombian costumbrismo, very anchored to a Christian religious tradition.

“We see that these names are within our Colombian costumbrismo. Costumbrismo that is largely close to religious feeling. In this sense, moms and dads find attractiveness in biblical names to register their sons or daughters,” said Rodrigo Pérez Monroy, national director of civil registration.

Meaning of famous biblical names in Colombia

Starting with the most famous biblical names in Colombia, Mary has enormous religious importance, taking into account that its Hebrew origin “Myriam” means “the Mother of God” or the “chosen one”. In this sense, using her name, invoking the holy figure of the Virgin Mary, represents a woman loved by God and all the values ​​that the progenitor of Jesus evokes.

On the other hand, John has its origin in the Hebrew like all the biblical namesreferring to “Yohanan”, being one of the most important in religion by naming one of the four canonical gospels in the “Gospel of John”, one of the most famous paragraphs in the Bible written by “Saint John the Evangelist”, one of the twelve apostles of Jesus

However, its importance also stems from the fact that there are numerous biblical figures who wear it, such as Saint John the Baptist, who predicted the arrival of Christ and then baptized him. This name is usually used to demonstrate “fidelity to God”, with the added values ​​that this may imply.