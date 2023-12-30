The most guarded neighborhood, but not by the police

In the municipality of Dosquebradas, police authorities have repeatedly stated that there are no banned neighborhoods. However, a contrasting reality emerges when observing the case of the Pueblo Sol neighborhood, one of the least intervened by law enforcement in terms of operations, arrests and even raids. This apparently quiet neighborhood stands out not for the presence of law enforcement, but for the influence of the local leader known as ‘Chemo’, who has an elaborate security scheme that provides him with a detailed view of police actions.

Access control and changing power

According to informants close to the emerging conflict in the area, it is presumed that the ‘Sureño’, a subject recognized as a criminal actor in Dosquebradas, wanted to take control of the neighborhood after the loss of power and murder of alias ‘Chuky’, the former leader of Pueblo Sol Alto, Bajo and Medio. After these events, the ‘Chemo’ made the ‘southern’ leave and has positioned himself as the current undisputed leader of the neighborhood and there he has as his right hand man and gives orders to alias the ‘Black Harod’, who has two pitbull dogs in your house to provide security and alert about the presence of people, that is, they function as your bell ringers when someone arrives at your property and even the public force itself.

Microtrafficking and criminal organization

In the Pueblo Sol neighborhood there are centers for the marketing of illegal substances such as marijuana, basuco and perico, identified by a distinctive seal in the shape of a turtle. The organization, which operates under the direction of alias ‘Negro Harold’ and its top leader ‘Chemo’, has a monthly payroll of 20 million pesos destined to pay its members. In addition, it has been known that they have bulletproof vests, communication radios, weapons of various calibers and security cameras, as well as access to the police frequency.

Does not obey Cordillera

It is relevant to highlight that the neighborhoods under the control of ‘Chemo’ and his organization are not subject to the power of the Cordillera criminal gang, nor do they contribute taxes to this organization. The drug, coming from the city of Medellín, is distributed and marketed exclusively in this area.

Permanent control and surveillance

According to testimonies from the local community, members of the organization constantly patrol the area on motorcycles, heavily armed, conducting more patrols than the police themselves. They have detailed knowledge of the people who enter and leave the neighborhood, maintaining absolute control from entry to exit. Citizens affirm that the constant presence of the organization has created an environment of apparent tranquility, since local residents feel that the area is protected and avoid police interventions, alias the ‘Chemo’ has control and dominion of the neighborhood.

