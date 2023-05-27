the most important decision to protect your future

Tobacco use is one of the biggest public health challenges worldwide and has become one of the main risk factors for diseases such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), the third leading cause of death in the country.

Each year, more than eight million people die from tobacco, of which seven million occur as a result of direct consumption and more than a million as a result of second-hand smoke.

In ColombiaOn the other hand, in the last 10 years more than 400 thousand people have died because of tobacco.

The harmful effects of cigarettes have been studied for decades. The OMS estimates that tobacco kills up to half of smokers and therefore in recent years globally awareness actions have been led about the associated risks, as well as their impact on the prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

What are we exposed to by consuming tobacco?

The activity of smoking or the intake of tobacco generates great damage in the respiratory tract and in the small air sacs in the lungs, leading the consumer to face serious long-term health problems such as COPD, which represents the third cause of death in Colombia with a balance of more than 6,000 deaths year after year.

COPD is a chronic, common, preventable and treatable disease that affects the respiratory tract, limiting the normal circulation of air through the lungs and its main cause is exposure to tobacco smoke, responsible in 70% of the cases in Colombia. It is also estimated that the possibility of developing COPD by a smoker is between 25% and 30%.

Why quit smoking?

The habit of smoking affects the health of the smoker in many ways, causing damage to almost all the organs of the body, and causing various diseases. Some of the negative effects of tobacco use are:

– Decreased function of the immune system

– Increased risk of type 2 diabetes

– Premature aging of the skin

– Increased risk of lung cancer and is a risk factor for cancers of: mouth, larynx, pharynx (throat), esophagus, kidney, among others.

– Low bone density, which creates a greater risk of bone fractures.

– Increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis.

You can stop smoking!

Although tobacco can be a difficult habit to break, there are several ways to do so. The first thing to do is consult your doctor. find the best alternative and the right program smoking cessation that fits your need.

The withdrawal syndrome can be fought; the medical community is here to help.

There are more reasons to quit smoking than to keep doing it, because the results are seen even in a short time.

Here are some examples to start doing it from today:

– A few minutes later: Reduces heart rate.

– At 24 hours: Reduces the level of nicotine and carbon monoxide in the blood.

– Between 1 to 12 months: Reduces coughing and shortness of breath

– Between 1 to 2 years: Reduces the risk of heart attack

