Cheek to cheek is most comfortable

platforms and bus stops are close together in Rottenburg. However, there are still a few hurdles to overcome when changing trains. And if there are delays, you’re in a fix.

8 million tons of Alb in motion

Am 12. April 1983 there was thick fog on the Albtrauf near Mössingen. The enormous extent of the landslide on the Hirschkopf, which slid into the valley there 40 years ago, only gradually became visible. At around 9 a.m., the edge had broken off over a length of 600 meters. More than 4 million cubic meters of rubble and earth with a total weight of 8 million tons were in motion. Tagblatt photographer Klaus Franke was one of the first on site:

06:24 min The day the mountain slipped – watched by Klaus Franke. On April 12, 1983, there was thick fog on the Albtrauf near Mössingen, so that the enormous extent of the landslide on the Hirschkopf only gradually became visible. Around 9 a.m. the edge had broken off over a length of 600 meters. More than 4 million cubic meters of rubble and earth with a total weight of 8 million tons slid into the valley within four hours.

Concentration camp memorial: graffiti on the house wall

On the documentation center of the concentration camp memorial A color attack was carried out in Hailfingen-Tailfingen.

Notes on the fire devil

After the latest arson in Oberndorf, but over the Easter weekend, the police are still hoping for a breakthrough in the investigation.

