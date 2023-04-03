State road fully closed on Tuesday

The construction work on the state road 1208 between Lustnau and Bebenhausen is entering the next phase. On Tuesday, April 4th, this route will be completely closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., because that is when the lane markings will be applied. The diversion to Bebenhausen leads from Lustnau via Pfrondorfer Straße to the “Eckberg” roundabout and from there via the Kälberstelle. Shuttle buses between Lustnau and Bebenhausen will probably run until Friday, April 6th.

Everything is different in the reading competition

The reading competition was due to the pandemic for the sixth grades in the last two years online. The taste in reading also seems to have changed during the Corona period. “Harry Potter” or Cornelia Funke, which have always been well represented in the last 15 years, were completely missing this time. Also not a trace of Marc-Uwe Kling’s kangaroo or Andreas Steinhöfel’s “Rico und Oskar”. 13 district winners now met for the district decision in the Tübingen city library.

Travel wave at the start of the Easter holidays

The ADAC warns before busy streets and obstructions. A rush is also expected at Stuttgart Airport. Because the Easter holidays have begun.

The number of weapons is increasing: data and facts

Finds in Reich citizens and new attacks are heating up the debate about the handling of weapons in the country. A look at the data situation.

Obi had been interested in Tübingen for a long time

The new market on Reutlinger Strasse will open at 8 a.m. this Monday. For Obi it is the 646th location in Europe. The group focuses on ecological and garden products and – despite the competition – expects 400,000 customers a year.

A real fun run, almost without competition

The Lustnau Kirnberg Run picked up full speed on Sunday – no sign of running fatigue after Corona, the number of registrations was in the record range.

Construction site on Waldhäuser Strasse

Waldhäuser Strasse will be closed from Monday, April 3, between the Peter-Goessler-Strasse / Paul-Ehrlich-Strasse intersection and the Paul-Ehrlich-Strasse / Auf dem Kreuz intersection. The Tübinger Stadtwerke are laying a new water transport pipeline there. The construction work is expected to take six weeks. In the construction site area, the road will be closed on one side. Traffic coming from the north will be directed to the oncoming lane, traffic coming from the south will take Paul-Ehrlich-Strasse. The regular buses will take detour routes in the construction site area, and some stops in the construction site area will be relocated by a few meters – sometimes also to other adjacent street areas.

Commemoration in Basiru Jalloh

In memory of Basiru Jalloh At the Tübingen wood market on Saturday there were appeals for peaceful coexistence in addition to criticism of Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer.

Particularly popular at weekends



Good morning from the online editorial team. At the weekend, readers of tagblatt.de were particularly interested in these topics:











