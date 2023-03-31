Home News The most important news of calendar week 14/2023: Azure AI, Azure Cosmos DB and more
The most important news of calendar week 14/2023: Azure AI, Azure Cosmos DB and more

The most important news of calendar week 14/2023: Azure AI, Azure Cosmos DB and more
Thursday March 30, 2023

Preview: Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB vCore

The new service offers developers a familiar architecture, native integration with many Azure services, low costs and more to facilitate the development of intelligent applications in the cloud.

Thursday March 30, 2023

Tips and tricks to optimize your cloud spend on Microsoft Azure

Download the e-book and learn how to stay in control of your Azure costs and optimize your cloud spend.

Wednesday March 29, 2023

New: Secure Baseline Accelerator for Multi-Tenant App Service implementations

A new scenario is now available in Landing Zone Accelerator for Azure App Service that provides a simple yet secure starting point for building new apps.

Monday, March 27, 2023

Microsoft Build: Registration is now open!

For Developers, by Developers – Microsoft’s development conference takes place this year from May 23rd to 25th. Sign up now!

