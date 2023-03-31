Azure Cloud Native Data Thursday March 30, 2023 Preview: Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB vCore The new service offers developers a familiar architecture, native integration with many Azure services, low costs and more to facilitate the development of intelligent applications in the cloud. To the news

Azure Cloud Native Thursday March 30, 2023 Tips and tricks to optimize your cloud spend on Microsoft Azure Download the e-book and learn how to stay in control of your Azure costs and optimize your cloud spend. To the news

Azure Cloud Native Security Wednesday March 29, 2023 New: Secure Baseline Accelerator for Multi-Tenant App Service implementations A new scenario is now available in Landing Zone Accelerator for Azure App Service that provides a simple yet secure starting point for building new apps. To the news