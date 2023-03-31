Thursday March 30, 2023
Preview: Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB vCore
The new service offers developers a familiar architecture, native integration with many Azure services, low costs and more to facilitate the development of intelligent applications in the cloud.
Thursday March 30, 2023
Tips and tricks to optimize your cloud spend on Microsoft Azure
Download the e-book and learn how to stay in control of your Azure costs and optimize your cloud spend.
Wednesday March 29, 2023
New: Secure Baseline Accelerator for Multi-Tenant App Service implementations
A new scenario is now available in Landing Zone Accelerator for Azure App Service that provides a simple yet secure starting point for building new apps.
Monday, March 27, 2023
Microsoft Build: Registration is now open!
For Developers, by Developers – Microsoft’s development conference takes place this year from May 23rd to 25th. Sign up now!
