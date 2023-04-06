Wednesday 05 April 2023
Faster conversion of JSON files to Bicep
Check out the latest version of the Bicep extension for Visual Studio Code: Save yourself tedious conversion steps with Paste as Bicep.
Monday 03 April 2023
Visual Studio Code: This is new in version 1.77
With version 1.77 you get a wealth of new and improved functions that will make your development projects easier and more efficient – see for yourself!
Monday 03 April 2023
Debugging threads with the “Parallel Stacks” window
The “Parallel Stacks” window is very useful for debugging multithreaded applications – the latest release of the Visual Studio Toolbox shows how.
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Extension Tip: Data Wrangler for Visual Studio Code
Data Wrangler is a new extension for Visual Studio that simplifies the data preparation process and is aimed at anyone working with spreadsheet data in Python.
