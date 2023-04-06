Home News The most important news of calendar week 15/2023: Microsoft Azure, Visual Studio Code and more
News

by admin
AzureCodingVisual Studio

Wednesday 05 April 2023

Faster conversion of JSON files to Bicep

Check out the latest version of the Bicep extension for Visual Studio Code: Save yourself tedious conversion steps with Paste as Bicep.

To the news

Artificial IntelligenceCodingGitHubVisual Studio

Monday 03 April 2023

Visual Studio Code: This is new in version 1.77

With version 1.77 you get a wealth of new and improved functions that will make your development projects easier and more efficient – see for yourself!

To the news

CodingVisual Studio

Monday 03 April 2023

Debugging threads with the “Parallel Stacks” window

The “Parallel Stacks” window is very useful for debugging multithreaded applications – the latest release of the Visual Studio Toolbox shows how.

To the news

CodingDataVisual Studio

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Extension Tip: Data Wrangler for Visual Studio Code

Data Wrangler is a new extension for Visual Studio that simplifies the data preparation process and is aimed at anyone working with spreadsheet data in Python.

To the news

See also  Army confirms that the ELN attacked soldiers in Tame with incendiary bombs – news

