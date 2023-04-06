Azure Coding Visual Studio Wednesday 05 April 2023 Faster conversion of JSON files to Bicep Check out the latest version of the Bicep extension for Visual Studio Code: Save yourself tedious conversion steps with Paste as Bicep. To the news

Artificial Intelligence Coding GitHub Visual Studio Monday 03 April 2023 Visual Studio Code: This is new in version 1.77 With version 1.77 you get a wealth of new and improved functions that will make your development projects easier and more efficient – see for yourself! To the news

Coding Visual Studio Monday 03 April 2023 Debugging threads with the “Parallel Stacks” window The “Parallel Stacks” window is very useful for debugging multithreaded applications – the latest release of the Visual Studio Toolbox shows how. To the news