The most important news of calendar week 18/2023: Microsoft Azure, .NET, Visual Studio and more

Friday April 14, 2023
The most important news of calendar week 16/2023: .NET, Visual Studio and more
What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together interesting links for you.
Thursday April 13, 2023
Check out the new features of the C# 12 Preview
Microsoft has three new features for C# 12 in the latest preview: primary constructors for non-record classes, aliases for each type, and default values for parameters of lambda expressions.
Thursday April 13, 2023
.NET 8 Preview 3: Container Updates, Runtime Changes, and More
The new preview version of .NET 8 brings changes for the workloads, extensions, container updates, performance improvements in the JIT and much more.
Friday March 31, 2023
.NET 7 SDK Container: Authentication and cross-architecture builds
The container package has been equipped with new features that enable registry authentication and cross-architecture container images.
