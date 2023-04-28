The most important news of calendar week 18/2023: Microsoft Azure, .NET, Visual Studio and more

Azure Cloud Native Coding GitHub Security Visual Studio Friday April 14, 2023 The most important news of calendar week 16/2023: .NET, Visual Studio and more What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together interesting links for you. To the news

.NET Coding Thursday April 13, 2023 Check out the new features of the C# 12 Preview Microsoft has three new features for C# 12 in the latest preview: primary constructors for non-record classes, aliases for each type, and default values ​​for parameters of lambda expressions. To the news

.NET Coding Thursday April 13, 2023 .NET 8 Preview 3: Container Updates, Runtime Changes, and More The new preview version of .NET 8 brings changes for the workloads, extensions, container updates, performance improvements in the JIT and much more. To the news