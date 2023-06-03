The most important news of calendar week 24/2023: TypeScript 5.1, Microsoft Azure and more

14
AzureCloud NativeCoding
Thursday 01 June 2023
Microsoft Build: Azure API Center – Centralized API discovery and governance
Part of the Azure API Management platform, Azure API Center is a new Azure service that provides tracking of APIs in one place for discovery, reuse, and governance.
To the news
AzureCloud NativeCoding
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Microsoft Build 2023: Azure Command Line Tools – this is new
Some new features and improvements for Azure CLI and Azure PowerShell were presented at Microsoft Build 2023 – we have compiled the most important of them.
To the news
AzureCloud NativeCodingData
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Microsoft Build 2023: This is new to Azure Cosmos DB
Find out what’s new for the different variants of Azure Cosmos DB. The main announcements of the build can be found here.
To the news
