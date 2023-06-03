Home » The most important news of calendar week 24/2023: TypeScript 5.1, Microsoft Azure and more
News

The most important news of calendar week 24/2023: TypeScript 5.1, Microsoft Azure and more

by admin
AzureCloud NativeCoding

Thursday 01 June 2023

Microsoft Build: Azure API Center – Centralized API discovery and governance

Part of the Azure API Management platform, Azure API Center is a new Azure service that provides tracking of APIs in one place for discovery, reuse, and governance.

To the news

AzureCloud NativeCoding

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Microsoft Build 2023: Azure Command Line Tools – this is new

Some new features and improvements for Azure CLI and Azure PowerShell were presented at Microsoft Build 2023 – we have compiled the most important of them.

To the news

AzureCloud NativeCodingData

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Microsoft Build 2023: This is new to Azure Cosmos DB

Find out what’s new for the different variants of Azure Cosmos DB. The main announcements of the build can be found here.

To the news

AzureCloud NativeCoding

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Microsoft Build 2023: This is new to Azure App Service

Lots of innovations for Azure App Service – check out what was presented at Microsoft Build around the cloud service.

To the news

